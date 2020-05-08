Declaration of 2020 Fire Season

Active as of 8 a.m. on May 18.

Information provided by County of San Benito and Cal Fire San Benito-Monterey Unit.

Due to the current dry weather conditions and increased flammability of forest fuels and grasses, Fire Season is declared in San Benito and Monterey counties as 8 a.m. on Monday, May 18. This applies to all state responsibility area lands and local responsibility lands under jurisdiction of Cal Fire within the counties of Monterey and San Benito.

This declaration implements the fire prevention requirements of the Public Resources Code, sections 4292 to 4296.

David Fulcher

Unit Chief

CAL FIRE, San Benito-Monterey Unit