Deputy sheriff arrested for domestic violence

Deputy O’Keefe has been booked into the San Benito County Jail and put on administrative leave.

Information provided by San Benito County Sheriff’s Office

A statement from the Undersheriff, Tom Keylon on Sept 21, said the following:

We are deeply saddened to report that early this morning, Deputy Matthew O’Keefe (27) with the San Benito Sheriff’s Office, was arrested for felony domestic violence and false imprisonment by the Hollister Police Department. O’Keefe has been booked into the San Benito County Jail and put on administrative leave.

“I am saddened and extremely disappointed with the actions of this Deputy, and my concerns are

focused on the victim and her family,” said San Benito Sheriff Eric Taylor. “I want to make it clear this

office holds itself to the highest of standards and has zero-tolerance for domestic violence or any

dishonorable behavior.”