Information provided by Economic Development Corporation of San Benito County

Under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act, $62 billion was allocated for broadband investment across the United States. In order to receive individual allocations, each state must implement a comprehensive engagement effort that seeks input from residents and incorporates that input into a State Plan. The more input, feedback, and involvement from the residents of the state, the more likely each state is to maximize the dollars they receive from the federal government that will lead to deploying broadband infrastructure and establishing digital equity. This could mean investment (or not) in our community.

The California Department of Technology is developing the state’s digital equity portion of the state plan that will determine how much of the $62 billion will be allocated to California. Part of their community engagement effort in development of the state plan involves distribution and participation in a brief (10 minutes), anonymous survey by at least 250 residents from each rural county. In the case of San Benito County, 101 surveys have been received.

Please forward this email with the survey link below to as many people in your network and residents of your community that you can and ask them to participate in the survey:

County Executives – please forward to all the staff in your organization (and any cities in your county) and encourage them to complete the survey AND distribute to their networks, family, and friends

Elected Officials – please distribute to your constituents, family, and friends

Broadband Team Members – please distribute to your networks, family, and friends

The California Department of Technology is tallying the number of surveys received by county.

Please help us achieve this goal so we can maximize the amount of federal broadband money that California – and your community – can and should receive.

California State Digital Equity Plan: Public Survey

The deadline for survey responses is this Friday, June 30th. Please make a push this week to distribute the survey and encourage participation – we need to get to 250 surveys.

Our community has the ability to impact future funding!

Thank you again for your assistance with this important element of broadband funding,