Disaster Unemployment Assistance available to residents affected by recent storms and flooding

Information provided by Cal OES

Residents who have lost work as a result of damages from the snow and ice from the severe winter storms, the flooding, landslides and mudslides that took place in Feb. and March may be eligible for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA).

Residents who live or work in San Benito, Monterey, Santa Cruz, San Bernardino, Kern, Mariposa, Tulare and Tuolumne might be eligible for Disaster Unemployment Assistance from the California Employment Development Department. Self-employed, unemployed and part-time workers may qualify. In addition, residents who were unable to reach their place of business because the disaster prevented their travel, or those who were scheduled to begin work, but couldn’t because of the storms, may also apply.

The Disaster Unemployment Assistance program is funded by FEMA and operated by the California Employment Development Department. To file a claim, Apply and Manage Your Claim Online (ca.gov) or call 1-800-300-5616 Mon. through Fri. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Pacific Time). The deadline to file an application is May 15.

