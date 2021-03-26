Don’t get caught in the dark—energy assistance is available

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program can help qualifying San Benito residents.

This article was contributed by SBC Community Services and Workforce Development.

Behind on your energy bills? What is LIHEAP and how can it help? Times are tough, and many Californians need assistance now.

LIHEAP stands for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, and it may be able to help you pay your energy bill.

You may be eligible for up to $460 for your energy bill!

A federally funded program, LIHEAP has been helping low-income households pay for heating or cooling in their homes. Now more than ever, many hard-working Californians can qualify.

Most often, the highest benefits go to households that have the highest needs. The amount of help that you get will depend on your family size, income, and home energy costs.

The federal CARES Act has added additional funding for LIHEAP to combat the economic effects of COVID-19. LIHEAP can offer a one-time payment to help you:

pay your heating or cooling bills.

in an emergency or energy crisis, such as a utility disconnection.

make low-cost home improvements, known as weatherization, to make your home more energy efficient and lower your future energy bills.

In 2020 Community Services and Workforce Development (CSWD) made 786 utility payments totaling $249,470.

CSWD processed applications totaling $134,661 for regular bills and payments of $114,809 prevented 199 families from having their services shut off. Most payments go towards electric and gas bills, however assistance is also available for propane or wood.

If you’ve been hit hard and are struggling to afford your energy costs, please visit www.sbccab.com to see if you qualify for payment assistance through LIHEAP. You can also call (831) 637-9293 for more information.