Downtown Hollister spring cleanup planned for April

Volunteers needed on April 17.

Information provided by the Hollister Downtown Association.

From 8:30-11:30 a.m. on April 17, the Hollister Downtown Association (HDA) will hold its annual spring cleanup. Volunteers are needed, and interested parties can call HDA at (831) 636-8406.

The cleanup crew will meet in front of the Veterans Memorial Building at 649 San Benito Street. HDA asks that participants bring brooms, dustpans, gloves, clippers and shovels for the cleanup. Volunteers will receive a free meal voucher for Johnny’s Bar and Grill.