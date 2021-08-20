00 Retirements Dr. Martinez to retire Published 08/20/2021 BenitoLink Staff Email this Article Patients may request their medical records. × Information provided by the Office of Dr Enis Martinez. Doctor Enis Martinez, General Surgeon, will be retiring effective September 24, 2021. Requests for medical records can be sent to PO Box 2246, Hollister, CA 95024-2246 BenitoLink Staff YOU MAY ALSO LIKE Load More News Popular John Chadwell Anonymous letter claims SBHS special ed students were exposed to inappropriate behavior Robert Eliason COVID-19 testing open to the general public BenitoLink Staff Sacred Heart preschoolers celebrate Mother’s Day John Chadwell PG&E problems will delay opening of Hollister shopping center John Chadwell Locals demonstrate in support to recall Gov. Newsom Julie Finigan Morris COLUMN: Comparing plant-based meat with grassfed beef Most Talked About 08 The music of his life 06 400 Block appeal fails 05 PG&E problems will delay opening of Hollister shopping center 02 Gavilan school board gets Measure X update 02 Protesters picket public health department over vaccine exemption bill 02 San Juan City Council selects Don Reynolds for city manager