Dunneville Market and Kitchen changes hands

Sean and Sophia Shelton return to Hollister and to Dunneville Market.

When former Hollister resident Sean Shelton was furloughed from a restaurant job in Monterey because of COVID-19 closures, he and his wife Sophia moved back to Hollister. Once home, they bought a piece of Sean’s childhood: Dunneville Market and Kitchen.

Growing up in the Spring Grove area of Hollister, Shelton said, “Dunneville was always close to my heart.” He had spent a lot of time there with his family as he was growing up. And when the previous owners, the Regentz family, sold the market they founded and owned for 49 years he was happy to buy it and continue offering the tri-tip sandwiches that had been the mainstay of the restaurant.

According to a 1993 Pinnacle newspaper article by Greg Grewell, the Dunnville area (also known as the Four Corners) owes it name to James Dunne of El Rancho Ausaymas y San Felipe, as he was found in the bar located at the intersection so often it became known as Dunneville. James’ wife Kate also bought and donated a property to build a park named after her husband—Dunne Park.

Shelton hopes to expand the menu to offer other meats and greater options. He said he will be reaching out to local farmers for produce.

The market is open from 6:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, but Shelton is hoping to open seven days a week in the near future. It’s located at 5970 San Felipe Road in Hollister.