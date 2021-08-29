Early morning bridge construction activity at Hospital and Cowden Roads

Neighbors may start hearing construction noise starting 3 a.m. on Aug. 31.

Information provided by County of San Benito

The county announced an overnight construction project is taking place along Hospital Road, just south of the City of Hollister. The announcement warned that neighbors may hear construction noise beginning near 3 a.m. on Aug. 31.

This construction project is known as the “Hospital Road Bridge Low-Water Crossing Replacement Project” and the active site is located on Hospital Road between Cowden Road and Riverview Way in the outskirts of Hollister.

According to the release, an early start time is necessary because crews will pour the concrete bridge deck. The deck is a critical element that is highly sensitive to weather elements such as temperature and especially to winds–which often increase in the area by the early afternoon hours. The news release said it is a common, even required, practice to conduct such a pour overnight, due to the nature of concrete.

This will be the last of any overnight work to be performed for the Hospital Road Bridge Project. However, during this phase, neighborhoods West of Southside Road and East of Cienega Road may hear trucks in the early morning hours continuing through midday on Aug. 31. Construction vehicles will be actively entering and exiting the project site for delivery of concrete.

Two routes will be potentially used:

1. Southeast along Cienega Road Extension then Northwest on Hospital Road to enter the construction site from the west. Exiting along the same route.

2. South on Southside Road passing Enterprise Road, Fulton Way, and turning west onto Hospital Road to enter the construction site from the east. Exiting along the same route.