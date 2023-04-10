Earth Day celebration to take place in Downtown Hollister

The event will include booths offering environmental programs, resources, and interactive activities.

Information provided by San Benito County Integrated Waste Management

This year’s Earth Day Celebration will be held on Saturday, April 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Downtown Hollister, 649 San Benito Street. The event is free, inclusive, family-friendly, and open to everyone. You can expect over 30+ booths offering environmental programs, resources, and fun, interactive activities for all ages. Together, we’re encouraging residents of San Benito County to take good care of the world around us and to develop more sustainable, eco-conscious ways of living. Earth Day Celebration will be an attractive, educational event for anyone looking to participate in the following activities:

30+ booths offering environmental programs, resources, and fun, interactive activities for all ages

Live screening of El Teatro Campesino’s humorous ¡Basta Basura! performance

Special Performance by Ha ‘ a Hula / Te Reva O Te Manu

Recology Art Poster Contest gallery viewing. Winners to be announced at 1:15 p.m.

Bike Safety Checks and Repairs by Off the Chain Bikes. Bring your bike and helmet. Electric bicycles will also be available for test rides. Driver’s license is required

Safe disposal of unused or expired medications and sharps. Sharps and needles must be in approved puncture proof containers. Controlled substances will not be accepted at this event

Safe disposal of household batteries. Lead acid batteries will not be accepted at this event

Used Motor Oil Recycling DIY kits and resources to safely dispose of your motor oil in San Benito County. Motor oil and motor oil filters will not be accepted at this event

Bilingual Storytime by San Benito County Free Library at 11:15 a.m.

Used book sale by Certified California Green Business Farmhouse Café

We are proud to partner with the Hollister Downtown Association (HDA) on this year’s Earth Day Celebration. The HDA’s annual Downtown Spring Clean-up which is to occur from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. will precede the Earth Day Celebration. The Downtown Spring Clean-up is a community supported cleanup of downtown Hollister, including pulling weeds, planting, scrubbing and painting. The HDA is seeking volunteers to help beautify downtown Hollister. Groups are welcome. For more information or to participate in this cleanup call 831-696-8406 or email [email protected]

The theme for this year’s Earth Day is Invest In Our Planet. When we Invest In Our Planet together, we are supporting healthy, happy, and wealthy communities worldwide. Learn how you can take further environmental action and join the worldwide live celebration at earthday.org.