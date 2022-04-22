Earth Day event planned in San Juan Bautista

Event includes environmental education, recycling programs, awards, and fun, interactive activities for all ages.

Information provided by Integrated Waste Management

Integrated Waste Management announced it will hold its Earth Day celebration April 23 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Carl Martin Luck City Library and Park in San Juan Bautista.

The release said the event is free, inclusive, family-friendly, and open to everyone.

“You can expect over 20+ booths offering environmental programs, resources, and fun, interactive activities for all ages,” the release said. “Together, we’re encouraging residents of San Benito County to take good care of the world around us and to develop more sustainable, eco-conscious ways of living. Earth Day Celebration will be an attractive, educational event for anyone looking to participate.”

It went on to say the event includes the following activities:

Bilingual storytime by San Benito County Free Library – 1:15 p.m.

Compost Workshop by Master Gardener Otis Johnson (Please RSVP at 831-636-4110) – 1:30 p.m.

Recology Art Poster Contest gallery viewing all event long. Winners to be announced at 2:30 p.m.

Live music by the Banana Slug String Band – 3:15 p.m.

Bike Safety Checks and Repairs by Off the Chain Bikes. Bring your bike and helmet. Electric bicycles will also be available for test rides. Driver license is required.

Safe disposal of unused and expired medications and sharps at the San Benito County Public Health Department and Sheriff Department table all event long. Sharps and needles must be in approved puncture proof containers.

Used Motor Oil Recycling DIY kits and resources to safely dispose of your motor oil in San Benito County.

“Friday, April 22, 2022, marks the 52nd Anniversary of Earth Day, marking 52 years of global action towards environmental stewardship through education, policy advocacy, art, and community building,” the release said.

The theme for this year’s Earth Day is Invest in Our Planet. For more information on partaking in further environmental action visit earthday.org.

For event inquires please email [email protected] or call 831-636-4110.