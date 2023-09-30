Information provided by Pinnacles National Park

Pinnacles National Park has received guidance regarding a potential lapse in federal funding and stands ready to implement an orderly shutdown of operations at Pinnacles on Monday, October 2 if necessary.

Based on the guidance received, the west entrance of the park will be closed starting Monday because it is an area of the park that is normally secured at night. Conversely since the eastside of the park is accessible 24 hours a day, it will remain open along with the campground. We will be providing basic life, health and safety services only. If resource damage starts to occur the entire park will close.