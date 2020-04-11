Easter church services vary

Easter 2020 will be a different occasion for many families around the county.
Social distancing has disrupted the Easter egg hunts open to the public and the traditional large family gatherings.
With a little online research, it is clear that churches, like other organizations, are updating and
acclimating to the more and more present online world. Today, the majority of local churches have websites.
Several churches provide covid-19 messages on their home pages or calendars.
Some places of worship are hosting their online services using applications like Zoom or Go-to-Meeting. One benefit to churches using online apps for services is that they are often recorded and can be viewed on your own time schedule.
To learn more, go to the following websites or call the church directly for specific information.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church (Includes link to website)
520 College St
Hollister, CA
831 637-9212
401 San Benito St.
Hollister, CA
831 636-1269
Hollister, CA
831 637-6889
1200 Fairview Rd
Hollister, CA
831 637-9212
Covid-19 https://catholichollister.org/updates/
372 4th St
Hollister, CA
832 637-0643
521 Monterey St
Hollister, CA
831 637-4240
620 Monterey St
Hollister, CA
831 637-7988
720 Monterey St
Hollister, CA
831 637-7570
Calvary Chapel Hollister
320 4th St
Hollister, CA
831 313-0468
281 San Felipe Rd
Hollister, CA
831 630-0800
Faith Hope and Love Center
886 Central Ave.
Hollister, CA
831 313-0078
Rally Point Ministries (Christian)
401 McCray St 313-1660
Hollister, CA
City Life Christian
350 Tres Pinos Rd E /Adam Sq
Hollister, CA
408 712-6941
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
1670 Cienega Rd
Hollister, CA
831 637-8737
375 6th St.
Hollister, CA
831 638-1394
2066 San Benito St
Hollister, CA
831 637-4350
910 Buena Vista Rd.
Hollister, CA
831 630-0800
7290 Airline Hwy
Tres Pinos CA
831 628-3216
406 2nd St.
San Juan Bautista, CA
831 623-2127