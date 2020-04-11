Easter church services vary

BenitoLink provides a list of local churches and their contact information. Some church services are moving online during the coronavirus covid-19 pandemic.

Easter wishes are announced with social distancing along Highway 25 near Tres Pinos. Photo by Leslie David

Easter 2020 will be a different occasion for many families around the county.

Social distancing has disrupted the Easter egg hunts open to the public and the traditional large family gatherings.

With a little online research, it is clear that churches, like other organizations, are updating and

acclimating to the more and more present online world. Today, the majority of local churches have websites.

Several churches provide covid-19 messages on their home pages or calendars.

Some places of worship are hosting their online services using applications like Zoom or Go-to-Meeting. One benefit to churches using online apps for services is that they are often recorded and can be viewed on your own time schedule.

To learn more, go to the following websites or call the church directly for specific information.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church (Includes link to website)

520 College St

Hollister, CA

831 637-9212

New Life Fellowship

401 San Benito St.

Hollister, CA

831 636-1269

Church of God Prophecy

Hollister, CA

831 637-6889

Saint Benedict Church

1200 Fairview Rd

Hollister, CA

831 637-9212

Covid-19 https://catholichollister.org/updates/

New Harvest

372 4th St

Hollister, CA

832 637-0643

Hollister United Methodist

521 Monterey St

Hollister, CA

831 637-4240

Church of Christ

620 Monterey St

Hollister, CA

831 637-7988

St. Luke’s Episcopal

720 Monterey St

Hollister, CA

831 637-7570

Calvary Chapel Hollister

320 4th St

Hollister, CA

831 313-0468

Hillside Christian Fellowship

281 San Felipe Rd

Hollister, CA

831 630-0800

Faith Hope and Love Center

886 Central Ave.

Hollister, CA

831 313-0078

Rally Point Ministries (Christian)

401 McCray St 313-1660

Hollister, CA

City Life Christian

350 Tres Pinos Rd E /Adam Sq

Hollister, CA

408 712-6941

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

1670 Cienega Rd

Hollister, CA

831 637-8737

Grace Bible Church

375 6th St.

Hollister, CA

831 638-1394

Christ Fellowship

2066 San Benito St

Hollister, CA

831 637-4350

Salvation Army

910 Buena Vista Rd.

Hollister, CA

831 630-0800

Immaculate Conception

7290 Airline Hwy

Tres Pinos CA

831 628-3216

Mission San Juan Bautista

406 2nd St.

San Juan Bautista, CA

831 623-2127