Lea este artículo en español aquí.

A must-visit destination every fall, the Swank Farms Experience has added a few new attractions to their already famous pumpkin patch, corn maze and Field of Frights. For local foodies, a trip to the Experience is worth it just to try Swank’s new kettle corn, four new Swank beers, and Indian food by Doma Wang, a visiting chef from Kolkata (Calcutta), India.

There is a lot to do, of course, before grabbing a picnic table and chowing down. The children will happily burn off energy on the Giant Slide Mountain and the Jumping Pillows. There are small farm animals to feed and sunflowers to pick. And the best of all might just be the new mechanical bull, according to Andrew Forgy, who rode it with his two-year-old son Waylon (see video below).

“We are having a wonderful time,” Andrew said. “The bull is very kid-friendly, and they can make it as difficult or as easy as you want to make it. Between the bull, the maze, the food vendors and all the activities, this is a great place to be.”

Andrew and Waylon Forgy. Photo by Robert Eliason.

Pumpkins. Photo by Robert Eliason.

Dinosaurs. Photo by Robert Eliason.

Inflated slide. Photo by Robert Eliason.

Giant Slide Mountain. Photo by Robert Eliason.

Entrance to the Corn Maze. Photo by Robert Eliason.

The Corn Maze. Photo by Robert Eliason.

Sunflowers. Photo by Robert Eliason.

Pumpkins. Photo by Robert Eliason.

Hungry goat. Photo by Robert Eliason.

While the corn grown for the maze is not for human consumption, the mushroom popcorn that Dick Swank grows elsewhere on his farm is ideal for his sweet and salty kettle corn, exploding into perfect little spheres that are completely irresistible.

But before gorging on the kettle corn, a visit to Doma Wang’s tent is well-advised. Wang owns three restaurants and a take-out counter in Kolkata and is touring the United States, looking for locations to one day build a restaurant here.

“My passion and love for cooking has brought me to Swank Farms,” she said. “I am so happy to be able to share my cuisine and the richness of the spices and flavors.”

Wang, who has 35 years of experience in the trade, made Hollister her first commercial stop in this country after visiting Swank Farms last year. For her, it is a welcome return to hands-on cooking.

“For the last 10 years or so,” she said. “I’m just a celebrity chef on the television and newspapers who sort of goes around smiling and taking pictures with people. But I love being here because I’m back to doing everything myself from scratch.”

Wang is rotating her menu each weekend to give her customers a chance to sample the wide range of foods that her homeland produces. Indian cuisine is known for the complexity of its spices, but she said she is keeping the heat level in her main dishes at a manageable temperature to better enhance the flavor.

Doma Wang with Butter Chicken. Photo by Robert Eliason.

“Some people go overboard with the spices just because they have them,” she said. “If it is too spicy, it doesn’t give you a good feeling when you put that spoonful in your mouth. And if you underdo the spices, then it has no flavor. I have learned to perfectly balance the levels.”

Few things go with Indian food better than a good beer. Now that Swank has finished setting up his brewery, moving it from inside his barn and relocating it to two new dedicated buildings, he is back in business and turning out some really good beer.

“All my life, all I have done is worked,” Swank said. “I have never had a hobby before, and making beer is something I really enjoy doing. Other people are creating the recipes and doing the actual beer making, but I am having a great time being the assistant and getting to take part in making these beers.”

Swank can produce up to 240 gallons at a time, but so far, his events have kept the beer from circulating outside of the farm. It is something he hopes to change soon.

“Eventually,” Swank said, “we are going to have a beer club. And some day we will have more fermentors. But I am having fun with what we have. And I can tell you, this is a lot more fun than milking cows.”

Eating and Drinking at the Swank Farms Experience

Blue Poppy Mango Lassi – A feature in any Indian restaurant, this tart and refreshing drink is made with yogurt, mango, and cardamom. Served cold, it has the thick mouthfeel of a melted milkshake and is amazingly refreshing on a hot day.

Blue Poppy Butter Chicken Masala – “This is my version of the chicken butter masala,” Wang said. “I’m not doing it like the butter masala that’s made in restaurants all over India or in America. I balance the spice level so that it doesn’t feel overpowering.” Wang increased the tomatoes used in a standard recipe and made the sauce with fresh creamery butter to highlight the delicate flavors of chicken that has been marinated in spices for three days. She does offer her own version of chili oil for those who might want it kicked up a little, but the dish really does not need it. This is a much lighter version of the dish that I am used to, and I really appreciated the move away from a heavier sauce. Absolutely delicious and a must-try.

Blue Poppy Honey Garlic Wings – Generously coated with a rich, thick sauce, Wang does not hold back on the heat or the flavor. Not quite as hot as an Asian chili sauce, but with the same consistency, it drips off the wings and makes a nice dipping sauce that tingles your tongue and will make you want to lick your fingers clean. The garlic is mellowed out, and the pepper is just hot enough to warm you all the way down.

Swank Farms From the Porch Blonde Ale (4.5%) – “This is supposed to be an easy-drinking, smooth beer,” Swank said. “We were trying to get a hint of wheat and honey in it and maybe a little pine from the Willamette Hops we used. Lightly refreshing, kind of a chase-your-kids-around-the-maze kind of thing.” Not really an assertive beer, this smooth ale gives me hints of 805 beer with a slightly buttered toast flavor, a light bitterness and a clean finish. If you are going for Blue Poppy’s garlic wings, this could be your best bet to cleanse your palate.

Swank Farms Bonnie’s Oktoberfest Marzen (6.2%) – Named for Swank’s much-missed wife, Bonnie Swank, who died in Feb. 2021, this beer has been a favorite of visitors since Swank started brewing and is the standout beer this year as well. “This is my favorite beer,” Swank said. “We put in five different kinds of malt and two types of hops. The aroma makes you think you are going to get a really bitter taste, but then it doesn’t happen.” For a darker beer, this is very smooth, very fruity and a little peppery, with an engaging mouthfeel and an inviting floral aroma. Very much my favorite of the beers each time I have tried it, this is my pick and a must-try.

Swank Farms Maize Mexican Lager (5.3%) – “We were trying for a tortilla taste,” Swank said, “with a touch of lime.” There are definitely some citrus notes, and the slice of lime I was offered absolutely elevated this beer. It is light, crisp, and very relaxed, perfect for hot weather. I would put this beer in second place, behind the Oktoberfest, as an all-around drinkable beer, whether on its own or with food.

Swank Farms Pumpkin Slingshot Latte Stout (6.2%) – “We saw the recipe online and we had to try it,” Swank said. “We are thinking about doing a pumpkin ale next year.” There is no pumpkin in the Pumpkin Stout—just hefty notes of pumpkin spice, especially cinnamon, with Chinese five spice, dark chocolate and thick espresso notes. The aroma is deep and luxurious, and the flavor calls out for some pumpkin or apple pie and a scoop of vanilla ice cream. I am not big on stouts, but I can see this as an end-of-the-day, slow sipping beer.

