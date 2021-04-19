Ecology Action offers affordable electric vehicle clinic and free purchase guidance program

Webinar and advising program help drivers find all incentives for a free or extremely low-cost Electric Vehicle.

Ecology Action announced it it will host an Affordable Electric Vehicle Clinic: How to Qualify for a Free or Low-Cost EV on April 24 from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. The clinic is a compliment to the recently launched Central Coast EV Purchase Guidance Program.

According to the press release, the clinic busts the myth that electric cars are only for the well-off. Participants will learn about state and regional rebate funds for low-to-moderate income drivers that make purchasing or leasing a new or used electric car affordable – $35-$100 a month, and in some cases free. On the Central Coast, income-qualified residents are eligible for increased cash rebates on new and used electric vehicles through our local, community-owned electricity provider, Central Coast Community Energy (3CE). The clinic will provide information on who is eligible, how to obtain incentive programs and cover electric vehicle basics such as charging and battery range.

This free virtual clinic is open to the public and will be presented in English with live Spanish interpretation. Those interested in attending must register in advance: Affordable EV Clinic Registration

The Central Coast Electric Vehicle (EV) Purchase Guidance Program is designed to break down access barriers to electric cars by providing a person-to-person approach to low- income qualified individuals through the entire process of buying their first electric vehicle or plug-in hybrid. The program is staffed by trained Purchase Guidance Advisors, many of which are EV owners, and include community organization staff from Ecology Action, Regeneración, Greenpower, and Community Environmental Council.

The Central Coast Electric EV Purchase Guidance Program and the Affordable EV Clinic are made possible with an equity focused investment from Electrify America and Access Clean California. The investment enables Ecology Action and its partners Regeneración, Greenpower, and Community Environmental Council to help residents of underserved Central Coast communities unlock valuable state and regional incentives to purchase their own low-maintenance, clean driving electric vehicles through direct one-on-one assistance and the easy-to-use online benefits finder tool.

The release states low-income communities contain the lowest fraction of EV owners. From June 2018 to May 2020 the state issued 109 low/moderate income rebates in our region compared to the 1,576 “standard” ZEV rebates issued (for moderate and high income).

“When compared to the thousands of eligible families in our area, and the state targets for conversion, it is clear inclusive assistance is needed quickly and authentically to prevent the access gap widening as the clean transportation transition gains momentum and grows,” said Nancy Faulstich, Executive Director of Regeneración-Pajaro Valley Climate Action.

Transportation is responsible for more than half of all of California’s carbon pollution, 80% of smog-forming pollution and 95% of toxic diesel emissions, according to the release. A rapid and equitable transition to EVs is critical to protect communities from pollution and worsening climate change impacts. To adequately respond to the climate crisis and California’s 2020 wildfires, Gov. Gavin Newsom set new targets that require the sale of all new passenger vehicles to be zero-emission by 2035 and additional measures to eliminate harmful emissions from the transportation sector.

“By helping low- and moderate-income households find all of the state incentives and rebates that they are eligible for, we can help more drivers move forward with applications, save money, and switch to an electric vehicle that fits their needs,” said Ecology Action Vice President Community Programs Kirsten Liske. Providing EV purchase guidance is part of a long-term effort to make electric vehicle options more accessible to lower-income families and communities of color.

Since the kick-off of the EV Purchase Guidance Assistance Program, sixteen Central Coast residents have purchased their own EVs with

Chevy Bolt LT – 3-year Lease Cost Breakdown Single-payment lease $9000 Clean Vehicle Assistance Grant $5,000 Clean Vehicle Rebate $2,000 Monterey Bay Air Resource District/3CE Rebate $2,000 Total Cost Zero

To find out more about the Central Coast EV Purchase Guidance Program click here: EVs for Everyone. To explore the numerous EV rebates available to Monterey Bay and Central Coast residents that make driving an EV very affordable – and some leases free — please visit Ecology Action’s EV Center.

Central Coast Community Energy: Central Coast Community Energy (3CE) is a public agency that sources competitively priced electricity from clean and renewable energy resources. 3CE is locally controlled and governed by board members who represent each community served by the agency. Revenue generated by 3CE stays local and helps keep electricity rates affordable for customers, while also funding innovative energy programs designed to lower greenhouse gas emissions and stimulate economic development. 3CE serves more than 400,000 customers throughout the Central Coast, including residential, commercial and agricultural customers in communities located within Monterey, San Benito, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Santa Cruz counties. Learn more at 3CEnergy.org and on social media, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @3CEnergy.

Community Environmental Council (CEC): Recognized as a 2020 California Nonprofit of the Year and 2020 City of Santa Barbara Climate Hero, CEC has worked since 1970 to incubate and innovate real life environmental solutions that directly affect the California Central Coast. Our current work advances rapid and equitable solutions to the climate crisis – including ambitious zero carbon goals, drawdown of excess carbon, and protection against the impacts of climate change. Our programs lead to clean vehicles, solar energy, resilient food systems and reduction of single-use plastic. Learn more about why CEC is one of only five nonprofits in Santa Barbara County to have the highest possible ratings on Charity Navigator and Guidestar at CECSB.org/impact. Find CEC on the web at CECSB.org and on Facebook.com/CECSB, Instagram.com/CEC_SB, Twitter.com/CECSB, and LinkedIn.com/CECSB.

Regeneración-Pajaro Valley Climate Action: Regeneración aims to achieve a just Pajaro Valley where everyone thrives in harmony with nature. We work with community partners to inspire residents to respond locally to the global challenge of a changing climate. For more information, please visit the website at http://www.regenerationpajarovalley.org or visit @regenerationpajarovalley on Facebook.

Greenpower: Greenpower is a movement to give communities local control over their energy production and lead the transition from dirty fossil fuels — like oil and coal — to locally produced green energy from renewable sources like solar and wind. We help people go from apathetic resignation to energized action and live with compassionate respect for our common home. We see this movement as humanity’s single most important social and spiritual imperative. Greenpower

Ecology Action: Ecology Action, with headquarters in Santa Cruz, has led regional environmental initiatives since 1970. Our staff of 110 individuals located in six states is dedicated to achieving carbon neutrality and thriving social and economic health. Ecology Action’s expertise is in designing, demonstrating, and scaling resource-conserving solutions for individuals, communities, businesses, and government entities. Sustainable Transportation program works with individuals, employers, and government partners to make zero or low-emission transportation choices the new normal. Recognizing that purchasing a ZEV is one of the most effective choices an individual can make for reducing their carbon footprint, we have an active ZEV outreach and encouragement program as well as expertise in charging infrastructure deployment. Ecology Action has over eight years of experience in planning, implementing, and evaluating best-in-class Ride and Drive events across the Monterey Bay and we are in the process of installing our 251st charging station. For more information, please contact Sabrina Delk at [email protected] or 831-234-0548.