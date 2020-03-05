Economic Development Corporation of San Benito County hires new Executive Director

Marc Fontes worked for the city of San Ramon for nine years as their economic development director and deputy director of the Redevelopment Agency.

Information provided by the Economic Development Corporation of San Benito County.

The Economic Development Corporation (EDC) of San Benito County has hired Marc Fontes as its new executive director.

“Marc has an extensive background in business retention, business expansion and business recruitment,” said Aaron Johnston, chairman of the EDC board. “His career has focused on the implementation of economic development policies, programs and projects. Marc’s track record in working with local government entities is impressive. We welcome Marc to San Benito County.”

According to a recent release, Fontes worked for the city of San Ramon for nine years as their economic development director and deputy director of the Redevelopment Agency. His dual role resulted in various projects including retail attraction, a new police headquarters and planning permit center, expansion of a local automobile sales company and a multi-jurisdictional Tourism Business Improvement District.

Prior to his work with San Ramon, Fontes worked for the city of Alameda for five years as its business development manager. In Alameda, he worked on redevelopment of the Bridgeside shopping center, and the retail revitalization of Park Street. The release said Fontes’ direct efforts also saved TheraSense and 300 jobs when parent company Abbot Labs considered moving them to out of state.

Fontes spent his early career in planning and development in places including Irvine, Madera County, Contra Costa County, Vallejo, Hayward, and Santa Cruz. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Urban and Regional Planning from Cal Poly Pomona.

“Here in San Benito County, Marc will foster relationships with all stakeholders to promote and gain support for economic development initiatives, coordinate with county and city departments, act as an advocate to help guide projects through the entitlement process, and serve as a key point of contact for business resources and development,” Johnston said.

The Economic Development Corporation of San Benito County is funded through support of the city of Hollister, San Benito County, the Community Foundation for San Benito County and Graniterock, along with a number of other investors.