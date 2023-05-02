EDA disaster funding available to Central Coast

Governments and entities in the Central Coast eligible for up to $30 million.

Information provided by U.S. House of Representitives

Following an announcement that the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) is now accepting applications for disaster supplemental funding, today, U.S. Representatives Zoe Lofgren, Jimmy Panetta and Salud Carbajal encouraged Central Coast local and tribal governments, nonprofits, and institutions of higher education to apply for additional disaster relief if they were impacted by the winter storms beginning on December 27, 2022.

San Benito, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, and Ventura County governments and entities are all eligible for up to $30 million in federal funding to devise or implement long-term economic recovery strategies from the new $483 million national pool.

“For multiple weeks on end starting in December, our Congressional Districts were hit with storms that brought intense rain and catastrophic flooding, resulting in tremendous damage,” said Reps. Lofgren, Panetta, and Carbajal. “We urge community leaders to take advantage of every federal funding opportunity that can boost local economies.”

The members said that their offices are available to field questions about the EDA funding from governments and institutions. Rep. Lofgren’s staff can be reached at 202-225-3072.

This week, in a letter to House leaders, the Members also urged the creation and passage of a disaster recovery package for the December/January storms. They are also working to ensure the federal government helps farmers, farmworkers, and all local families and businesses following the subsequent storms in February/March.

There are currently no submission deadlines for the EDA grants and applications can be submitted here.