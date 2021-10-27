EDC announces the California Venues Grant

Grants awarded under the program shall be in an amount equal to the lesser of $250,000 or 20% of the applicant’s gross earned revenue in California for the 2019 tax year.

The California Venues Grant Program will support eligible independent live events venues that have been affected by COVID-19 in order to support their continued operation. Eligible independent live events venues must have a physical address and operate in California, which will be validated through submitted business tax returns. If your business tax returns do not reference a California address, you will be deemed ineligible.

Eligible venue means a venue with the following characteristics:

A defined performance and audience space. Mixing equipment, a public address system, and a lighting rig. Engages one or more individuals to carry out not less than two of the following roles: A sound engineer

A booker

A promoter

A stage manager

Security personnel

A box office manager

Application process:



Eligible independent live event applicants shall complete a new and separate application for the grants allocated under this section even if they already have submitted an application for the California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program established in California Government Code Section 12100.83.

If an eligible independent live event has been awarded a grant under the California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program established in California Government Code Section 12100.83, the amount of that grant will be subtracted from the grant amount to be awarded under this program. If the grant amount awarded under the California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program is greater than the amount awarded under this Program, the eligible independent live event will not receive a grant under this program.

For further information and an application go to https://cavenuesgrant.com/.