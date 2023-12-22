Lea este articulo en español aquí.

The Economic Development Corporation (EDC) of San Benito County works with private industry, government, and nonprofits to catalyze job creation, attract investment, and promote economic development in San Benito County (the County). The EDC is seeking a self-starter, dynamic-focused and result-oriented Economic Development Director to build our organization and strengthen economic development momentum throughout the County.

The EDC is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization overseen by two part-time1 staff (the Executive Director and a Coordinator) and a 10-member volunteer board. It is a collaboration of private and public investors with the mission to attract, grow, and retain business and industry in the County to enhance the economic vitality and quality of life in our community, which includes the County, Hollister, and San Juan Bautista.

The ideal candidate should have a passion for economic development, be able to produce high-quality work, and have excellent analytical written and verbal communication skills. In addition, the individual should be willing to work hard to retain and expand business and entrepreneurship, strengthen the local economy, and build a long-term constituency for the EDC; have political acumen to effectively navigate a sometimes-tough political climate; and have either a bachelor’s degree with two (2) years of proven economic development experience or no degree and four (4) years of relevant experience.

Description:

Under the direction and guidance of the EDC board and working in conjunction with the Coordinator, the Economic Development Director:

Designs, implements, and evaluates the priority economic development efforts identified in the County’s

Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) and the EDC Work Plan;

EDC Work Plan;

EDC Work Plan; Completes all tasks outlined in the Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with the County and the

City of Hollister;

Completes typical Executive Director management functions (i.e., hold EDC board meetings, prepares

quarterly reports, and hires and manages staff).

Essential Functions:

The following duties are typical of those performed by the incumbent in this classification; however, other duties may also be required:

Business Retention and Expansion (BRE): BRE activities include business outreach, site visits, referrals, delivery of BRE assistance, tracking, and reporting;

Assist in attracting businesses to the County;

Serve as a liaison to City and County departments, regional agencies, state/federal agencies, and local

businesses and organizations on matters relating to economic development;

o Improved Internet Access: Collaborate with the existing Broadband Coalition.

o Hollister Municipal Airport: Work with the City of Hollister to attract investors and businesses to the Airport; assist in the development of an taxiway expansion plan to support commercial developments outside the Airport (at the Airpark Business Center) and work with the City to apply for an EDA grant to fund such efforts; and strive for other economic development activities that highlight the Airport as an economic development force in the County.

o Electrical Power: Work with PG&E on innovative financing efforts to upgrade the Hollister substation and explore renewable and green energy options to expand electrical power.

o Youth Alliance Empowerment Hub: Assist the Youth Alliance in access grant resources to expand their Hollister facility and locate professional volunteer assistance.

o CEDS Infrastructure Improvement Initiatives: Assist in locating funding to support infrastructure improvement initiatives that are outlined in the CEDS.

o Advocate for the completion of the Council of Governments (COG) Infrastructure Plan, which is essential to access state and federal funding projects for infrastructure development.

Develop and manage a web-based business start-up resources to include: a Business Start-Up Guide; connection to experts and seminars and step-by-step instruction on how to start a new business; provide referrals to alternative business funding sources; and include young people in entrepreneurship programs;

Write, plan, organize, and coordinate the dissemination of information to the general public; communications media; public- and private-sector officials; and industry leaders and businesses about economic development (see Communications Strategy in the EDC Work Plan);

Serve as a resource to the EDC board and other local economic development organizations and arrange media events such as press conferences, tours, and EDC-sponsored dedications or celebrations for economic development and related purposes;

Plan, arrange, and coordinate workshops, information sessions, and special conferences as needed;

Develop and implement policies and procedures that enhance the EDC’s programs for community awareness, legislative policy development, communications and media, public outreach, and business assistance.

Employment Qualifications:

Education: Equivalent to bachelor’s degree from an accredited 4-year college or university with a degree in business administration, finance, organizational development, public administration, economics, planning, or related field with emphasis on administration, management, and economic development.

Economic development coursework and/or Certified Economic Developer certification from the International Economic Development Council, the California Association for Economic Development, or a similar professional organization is desirable.

Experience: Requires 2-4 years of professional experience in government and/or nonprofit sector planning, economic development, communications media, or similar field. Relevant experience should include partnering with governmental agencies, working with business owners, project management, grant writing, and supervision of direct reports. Experience managing an economic development nonprofit is preferred.

License: Incumbents must possess and maintain a valid California driver’s license (Class C or higher) to carry out job-related duties. Individuals who do not meet this requirement due to a physical or mental disability may request reasonable accommodation.

Knowledge and Ability:

Knowledge of:

Principles, practices, and techniques of economic development and redevelopment, business financing,

and employment development; and

and employment development; and Federal, state, and local ordinances, policies, and procedures related to economic development.

Ability to:

Prioritize relationship-building with County and key stakeholders in the region;

Develop and implement economic development programs related to business, real estate, and employment development;

Prepare correspondence in reply to inquiries, general complaints, and suggestions relative to the EDC’s programs; prepare program-specific reports, newsletters, studies, and other informational documents; and oversee the maintenance of records and press clippings;

Uphold the values of the County and the EDC and build and maintain positive working relationships with those contacted in the course of work, including co-workers and the public; Implement the programs and activities outlined in the CEDS Implementation Plan and the Memorandums of Understanding that have been established with the City of Hollister and the County;

Seek new/additional sources of funding for the EDC; and Manage the EDC Coordinator.

Organize work, set priorities, and exercise sound judgment;

Communicate effectively and persuasively, both orally and in writing; speak in public and before a wide diversity of groups; and

Implement the EDC Work Plan/CEDS Implementation Plan to meet the goals and objectives of the EDC’s board and funders, including but not limited to:

o Effectively engage in business outreach and assistance;

o Collaborate with partners to implement key projects and initiatives of the CEDS;

o Evaluate program effectiveness and make appropriate recommendations;

o Establish and maintain effective working relationships with government representations and employees, business owners, and the general public;

o Plan, collect, organize, synthesize, and evaluate data and information from a variety of sources;

o Prepare a variety of written analyses, evaluation summaries, recommendations, speeches, correspondence, and reports.

Environmental and Functional Factors:

Incumbents may perform work inside of buildings, work in confined spaces, work alone or closely with others, and perform work while standing or sitting, and must be able to move about, communicate verbally with co-workers and clients, and see things up close as well as and hear well.

Medical Class:

Medical Class I: This class includes administrative or clerical positions requiring light physical effort that may include frequent lifting of up to 10 pounds and occasional lifting of up to 25 pounds. Some bending, stooping, and/or squatting may also be required, as well as considerable moving about.

Salary and Benefits:

Salary is commensurate with experience and is based on an hourly rate range of $53.72 to $71.50 for a total of 30/hours per week. Benefits include five (5) days of sick leave and two (2) weeks of vacation per year.

Instructions for Interested Parties Applying for the Position:

The application deadline for this position is January 15, 2024. Please email your resume and any supporting documents to Renee Wells, Executive Director, at rwells@edcsanbenito.org.

Informational Links:

EDC website: https://edcsanbenito.org/

2023-2027 San Benito County Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy:

https://edcsanbenito.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/FINAL-CEDS-ADOPTED-BY-COUNTY-BOARD-OF-SUPERVISORS-10-24-23.pdf