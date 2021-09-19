EDC Promoting San Benito County in Site Selection Magazine

The EDC is using advertising to get San Benito County out in front of businesses hoping to relocate between Silicon and Salinas Valley.

This article was provided by the Economic Development Corporation of San Benito County.

The Economic Development Corporation of San Benito County (EDC) is pleased to announce that it has the following half-page ad in the California State Spotlight section of Site Selection magazine’s September 2021 edition focusing on “Infrastructure and Logistics.”

This ad in the California report will reach over 112,000 executives, site-selection consultants, industrial brokers, and the ultimate decision makers, many with active relocation and expansion plans. In addition to the half-page ad, the EDC’s main focus points will be converted to a banner ad that will appear on the https://siteselection.com/ website, in their Investor Watch e-newsletter, and across Site Selection magazine’s social-media platforms.

The EDC’s Executive Director, Marc Fontes, stated, “This represents the first of our marketing outreach efforts, with the initial focus to get our message out to site selectors that are looking at California that San Benito County has an amazing combination of being situated in a strategic regional location, an excellent local workforce, and plenty of land for commercial and industrial development and expansion needs.

In conjunction with this marketing effort, the EDC has just updated its website (https://edcsanbenito.org/) and is forming a strategy to market San Benito County and our local businesses with the Silicon Valley Business Journal. More announcements to follow.”

About the Economic Development Corporation of San Benito County:

The Economic Development Corporation of San Benito County promotes economic growth and development in San Benito County, California through business attraction, retention, expansion and creation, while maintaining and preserving our agricultural land and rural environment. For more information, see www.edcsanbenito.org.

