Election 2020: Campaign finance contributions for SBC Supervisor Districts 2 and 4

With the Nov. 3 election less than a week away, BenitoLink looked at campaign contributions for local political contests, including the races for San Benito County Supervisor Districts 2 and 4.
Under law, all candidates and political organizations in an election are required to disclose contributions and loans, as well as expenditures. These are made public and can be found in searchable databases on government websites. State and County election information can be found on the San Benito County eRetrieval website.
San Benito County Supervisor District 2
Two candidates running for the District 2 seat: Kollin Kosmicki and Wayne Norton.
Kosmicki has largely self-financed his campaign. There have been contributions totalling $23,224 including $9,950 in cash and loans from the candidate himself, which makes him the biggest contributor to his campaign.
Almost every contribution to Kosmicki’s campaign comes from individual donors, including Preserve Our Rural Community members Andy and Mary Hsia-Coron, Hollister Mayor Ignacio Velazquez and San Juan Bautista City Council candidate Jackie Morris-Lopez.
Norton’s contributions total $72,236. The largest contributions are from unions, with the top three coming from the Service Employees International Union that represents health care workers, local and state government employees, and service workers. Ted Davis, owner of Teknova, also donated at the top level of $5,000.
Other donors to Norton’s campaign include Supervisor Anthony Botelho, Casa de Fruta, Emergency Vehicle Specialists, and multiple contributions from Norton’s partner Leslie Austin, who is also the chair of the San Benito County Democratic Central Committee.
Contributions are listed below. Multiple contributions from the same source are listed separately. Both primary and general election contributions are listed. Figures include cash contributions, loans, and in-kind service contributions. Not all contributions under $100 are listed.
Kollin Kosmicki
Over $250
- Kollin Kosmicki: $9,950
$250
- George Ball
- Hollister Collision Center
- Andy Hsia-Coron
- Mary Hsia-Coron
- Independent Recycling Services
- Tom Karis
- Michael Ostrowski
- Vince Pryor
- San Benito Realty
- Catherine Scattini
- Greg Scattini
- Parveen Sharma
- Gary Swanson
- Ignacio Velazquez
- Richard Way
- West Coast Rubber Recycling
- West Gateway, Inc.
- Darrin Wolfe
$200
- Michelle Conrique
- George Mortan
- Belinda Scattini
- Cara Vonk
$150
- Jacqueline Morris-Lopez
- Natasha Wist
$100
- Richard Boatwright
- Clifford Cardoza
- Michelle Conrique
- Sandra Davidson
- Mary and Andy Hsia-Coron
- Demetrio Pruneda Jr.
- Luciano Medeiros
- Tom and Cathy Messier
- Jacqueline Morris-Lopez
- Leslie Newcomb
- James and Florence Pleyte
- Floyd Pourroy
- Joann Pourroy
- Jeffrey Richardson
- Jennifer Roybal
- Dorah Shuey
- Natasha Wist
- Samela Zubow
- Samela Zubow
Below $100
- Arturo Medina: $99
- Magdalena Medina: $99
- Belinda Scattini: $50
- Kristine Waller: $50
- Jacqueline Morris-Lopez: $49
Wayne Norton
Over $1,000
- Ted Davis: $5,000
- Service Employees Intl Union: $5,000
- Sheet Metal Workers’ Intl Assoc: $5,000
- Service Employees Intl Union 521: $3,996
- Service Employees Intl Union 521: $3,996
- Plumbers, Steamfitters Local 393: $2,500
- Sheet Metal Workers’ Intl Assoc: $2,000
- Plumbers, Steamfitters Local 393: $1,762
$1,000-$501
- IBEW #332: $1,000
- IBEW #332: $1,000
- Operating Engineers Local 3: $1,000
- We Grow Farms, LLC: $1,000
- Larry Willis: $1,000
- Leslie Austin: $900
- Leslie Austin: $863
- Build Jobs PAC: $600
- Jennifer Drysdale: $600
- William Strohmeyer: $600
- Ronald M Tate: $600
- Lance Tate: $600
- Leslie Austin: $550
$500
- Anthony Botelho
- Maureen Cain
- Seth Capron
- Casa de Fruta
- Casa de Fruta
- Christine Coke
- Emergency Vehicle Specialists
- Pat Lerman
- Pat Lerman
- Richland Real Estate Fund LLC
- Richland Real Estate Fund LLC
- Richland Real Estate Fund LLC
- Santa Clara & San Benito Bldg & Const Trades
- Laura Stampleman
- Teamsters #890
- Jean Zlotkin
- Jean Zlotkin
$499-$250
- Mike Graves: $443
- Anzar Hills Democ Club: $350
- Anzar Hills Democ Club: $350
- Mitch Arneson: $300
- Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers #3: $300
- Build Jobs PAC: $300
- Seth Capron: $300
- Tim Powers: $284
$250-$201
- Christine Breen: $250
- Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers #3: $250
- Cement Masons: $250
- Kevin Chambers: $250
- Christine Coke: $250
- Dale Coke: $250
- Donald Guerland: $250
- Pat Lerman: $250
- Drew McAlister: $250
- Michelle McColgan: $250
- McColgan and Associates Inc: $250
- Gerald McCullough: $250
- Vicki Morris: $250
- San Benito Heating & Sheetmetal: $250
- Santa Clara & San Benito Bldg & Const Trades: $250
- SB Land & Cattle Co: $250
- Stephen Slovacek: $250
- Laura Stampleman: $250
- Paul Stampleman: $250
- IBEW #234: $234
- IBEW #234: $234
- Terry Cain: $215
$200-$101
- Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers #3: $200
- Mayra Crump: $200
- Diana Elwyn: $200
- Tim Johnson: $200
- Graham Mackie: $200
- Gerald McCullough: $200
- J P Pawlowski: $200
- John Pincone: $200
- Richard Pitschka: $200
- Leslie Austin: $176
- Leslie Austin: $176
- Mindy Briggs: $150
- John Ferreira: $150
- Chris Johnson: $150
- Drew McAlister: $150
- Jackie Munoz: $150
- Julie Wiley: $150
- Jill Pagaran: $143
- P Kurt Michielssen: $125
- Stephen Johnson: $120
- Eric Rozance: $120
$100
- Brad Ashmore
- Gary Bloom
- Jan Breemer
- Seth Capron
- Pat Cincone
- Jennie Clayton
- Louise Coombes
- Dan Faurot Daniels
- Susan Dean
- Franklin Dean
- Susan Dean
- David Eddings
- Wendy Elder
- Ellen FaurotDaniels
- Barry Ferrarra
- Mark Gordon
- John Grewohl
- Lori Iacopi
- Tony Iacopi
- Barry Katz
- Phyllis Katz
- Roger Langford
- Paul Lapidus
- Paul Lapidus
- Earl Lebow
- Earl Lebow
- Drew McAlister
- Rick McCain
- Thom McCue
- Thom McCue
- Tom Messier
- Gayle Meusel
- Janet Montgomery
- Nancy Olsen
- Rachel Ponce
- Bob Quaid
- Michael Reid
- Jane Rekadal
- Sylvia Rios
- Jasmine W Root
- Robert Scoles
- Richard Smith
- Kevin Stottrup
- Arthur Testani
- Catherine Thome
- Karen Way
- Richard Way
- Joel Wiley
- Joel Wiley
Under $100
- Richard Ferreira: $99
- Leslie Austin: $98
- Kevin Stottrup: $94
- Leslie Austin: $73
- Leslie Austin: $72
- John Ferreira: $50
- John Ferreira: $50
- Stephen Slovacek: $47
- Laura Stampleman: $41
- Leslie Austin: $40
- Leslie Austin: $38
- Leslie Austin: $24
San Benito County Supervisor District 4 (Short Term)
Five candidates are running for the District 4 seat left vacant by Jim Gillio when he stepped down: Robert Gibson, Mike Mansmith, Bob Tiffany, Keith Snow and Dan Valcazar. All candidates have filed contributions reports except for Snow. All contributions over $100 are listed.
Gibson has raised $8,125 in contributions with the largest donation of $1,500 from Jeffrey Gibson.
- Jeffrey Gibson: $1,500
- Robert Gibson: $1,450
- Ewe Trax LLC: $1,000
- Robert Gibson: $1,000
- Bernadette Pereira: $900
- Bernadette Pereira: $800
- Courtney Gibson: $500
- Carol Hart: $500
- Robert Gibson: $415
- Debbie Loos: $250
- Martha Gibson: $200
- Valerie Egland: $100
- Sergio Garcia: $100
- Kay Richmond: $100
- William Ricotti: $100
- Teresa T. Toledo: $100
- Doug Williams: $100
Mansmith has raised $15,951 with the largest contribution coming from Mansmith himself with a $10,000 loan.
- Mike Mansmith: $10,000
- John Liab: $1,500
- Lincoln Club of Northern California: $1,000
- Robert Bernosky: $500
- Mike Mansmith: $500
- John Saunders: $200
- John Saunders: $100
- Sally Silva: $100
- Vedana Freitas: $99
Tiffany has raised contributions totaling $22,134. The largest contribution is from Teknova owner Ted Davis for $5,000.
- Ted Davis: $5,000
- R. A. Pelland: $2,000
- William Tiffany: $1,500
- Christian Pillsbury: $1,000
- Bob Tiffany: $1,000
- Emergency Vehicle Specialists, Inc.: $1,000
- Thomas Squeri: $500
- Roy Starling: $500
- Graham Mackie: $500
- Donna Haynes: $500
- Build Jobs PAC: $500
- Anzar Hills Democratic Club: $400
- Tom Banducci: $250
- Mary Kay Filice: $250
- ABK Cherry Company: $250
- Renee Kunz Real Estate and Investment, Inc.: $250
- Gerald McCullough: $200
- William Baker: $100
- Ray Mariottini: $100
- Max Sweet: $100
- Larry Barr: $100
- John Talbot: $100
- Jefferey Modic: $100
- Gary Loebner: $100
- David and Mary Tomlinson: $100
- Larry Yant: $50
Valcazar has received five loans for a total of $29,000 and cash donations for a total of $3,262 for a combined total of $32,262. The largest loan is one the candidate made to himself for $9,000.
- Daniel Valcazar: $9,000
- Art Chatoff: $5,000
- Glenn Gilliam: $5,000
- Fernando Jimenez: $5,000
- Yazdani Design & Photography: $5,000
- Tarasa Bettencourt: $500
- Jose Salcido: $500
- Thomas Sandoval: $500
- Thomas Sandoval: $500
- Aquatic Technology Pool & Spa: $250
- Joseph Filice: $100
- Charles Hahn: $100
- Michael Sandoval: $100
- Martha Valcazar: $100
