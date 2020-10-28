Election 2020: Campaign finance contributions for SBC Supervisor Districts 2 and 4

Wayne Norton in District 2 race nears $73K with larger donations from unions; Dan Valcazar raises most money in District 4 with over $32K.

With the Nov. 3 election less than a week away, BenitoLink looked at campaign contributions for local political contests, including the races for San Benito County Supervisor Districts 2 and 4.

Under law, all candidates and political organizations in an election are required to disclose contributions and loans, as well as expenditures. These are made public and can be found in searchable databases on government websites. State and County election information can be found on the San Benito County eRetrieval website.

San Benito County Supervisor District 2

Two candidates running for the District 2 seat: Kollin Kosmicki and Wayne Norton.

Kosmicki has largely self-financed his campaign. There have been contributions totalling $23,224 including $9,950 in cash and loans from the candidate himself, which makes him the biggest contributor to his campaign.

Almost every contribution to Kosmicki’s campaign comes from individual donors, including Preserve Our Rural Community members Andy and Mary Hsia-Coron, Hollister Mayor Ignacio Velazquez and San Juan Bautista City Council candidate Jackie Morris-Lopez.

Norton’s contributions total $72,236. The largest contributions are from unions, with the top three coming from the Service Employees International Union that represents health care workers, local and state government employees, and service workers. Ted Davis, owner of Teknova, also donated at the top level of $5,000.

Other donors to Norton’s campaign include Supervisor Anthony Botelho, Casa de Fruta, Emergency Vehicle Specialists, and multiple contributions from Norton’s partner Leslie Austin, who is also the chair of the San Benito County Democratic Central Committee.

Contributions are listed below. Multiple contributions from the same source are listed separately. Both primary and general election contributions are listed. Figures include cash contributions, loans, and in-kind service contributions. Not all contributions under $100 are listed.

Kollin Kosmicki

Over $250

Kollin Kosmicki: $9,950

$250

George Ball

Hollister Collision Center

Andy Hsia-Coron

Mary Hsia-Coron

Independent Recycling Services

Tom Karis

Michael Ostrowski

Vince Pryor

San Benito Realty

Catherine Scattini

Greg Scattini

Parveen Sharma

Gary Swanson

Ignacio Velazquez

Richard Way

West Coast Rubber Recycling

West Gateway, Inc.

Darrin Wolfe

$200

Michelle Conrique

George Mortan

Belinda Scattini

Cara Vonk

$150

Jacqueline Morris-Lopez

Natasha Wist

$100

Richard Boatwright

Clifford Cardoza

Michelle Conrique

Sandra Davidson

Mary and Andy Hsia-Coron

Demetrio Pruneda Jr.

Luciano Medeiros

Tom and Cathy Messier

Jacqueline Morris-Lopez

Leslie Newcomb

James and Florence Pleyte

Floyd Pourroy

Joann Pourroy

Jeffrey Richardson

Jennifer Roybal

Dorah Shuey

Natasha Wist

Samela Zubow

Samela Zubow

Below $100

Arturo Medina: $99

Magdalena Medina: $99

Belinda Scattini: $50

Kristine Waller: $50

Jacqueline Morris-Lopez: $49

Wayne Norton

Over $1,000

Ted Davis: $5,000

Service Employees Intl Union: $5,000

Sheet Metal Workers’ Intl Assoc: $5,000

Service Employees Intl Union 521: $3,996

Service Employees Intl Union 521: $3,996

Plumbers, Steamfitters Local 393: $2,500

Sheet Metal Workers’ Intl Assoc: $2,000

Plumbers, Steamfitters Local 393: $1,762

$1,000-$501

IBEW #332: $1,000

IBEW #332: $1,000

Operating Engineers Local 3: $1,000

We Grow Farms, LLC: $1,000

Larry Willis: $1,000

Leslie Austin: $900

Leslie Austin: $863

Build Jobs PAC: $600

Jennifer Drysdale: $600

William Strohmeyer: $600

Ronald M Tate: $600

Lance Tate: $600

Leslie Austin: $550

$500

Anthony Botelho

Maureen Cain

Seth Capron

Casa de Fruta

Casa de Fruta

Christine Coke

Emergency Vehicle Specialists

Pat Lerman

Pat Lerman

Richland Real Estate Fund LLC

Richland Real Estate Fund LLC

Richland Real Estate Fund LLC

Santa Clara & San Benito Bldg & Const Trades

Laura Stampleman

Teamsters #890

Jean Zlotkin

Jean Zlotkin

$499-$250

Mike Graves: $443

Anzar Hills Democ Club: $350

Anzar Hills Democ Club: $350

Mitch Arneson: $300

Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers #3: $300

Build Jobs PAC: $300

Seth Capron: $300

Tim Powers: $284

$250-$201

Christine Breen: $250

Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers #3: $250

Cement Masons: $250

Kevin Chambers: $250

Christine Coke: $250

Dale Coke: $250

Donald Guerland: $250

Pat Lerman: $250

Drew McAlister: $250

Michelle McColgan: $250

McColgan and Associates Inc: $250

Gerald McCullough: $250

Vicki Morris: $250

San Benito Heating & Sheetmetal: $250

Santa Clara & San Benito Bldg & Const Trades: $250

SB Land & Cattle Co: $250

Stephen Slovacek: $250

Laura Stampleman: $250

Paul Stampleman: $250

IBEW #234: $234

IBEW #234: $234

Terry Cain: $215

$200-$101

Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers #3: $200

Mayra Crump: $200

Diana Elwyn: $200

Tim Johnson: $200

Graham Mackie: $200

Gerald McCullough: $200

J P Pawlowski: $200

John Pincone: $200

Richard Pitschka: $200

Leslie Austin: $176

Leslie Austin: $176

Mindy Briggs: $150

John Ferreira: $150

Chris Johnson: $150

Drew McAlister: $150

Jackie Munoz: $150

Julie Wiley: $150

Jill Pagaran: $143

P Kurt Michielssen: $125

Stephen Johnson: $120

Eric Rozance: $120

$100

Brad Ashmore

Gary Bloom

Jan Breemer

Seth Capron

Pat Cincone

Jennie Clayton

Louise Coombes

Dan Faurot Daniels

Susan Dean

Franklin Dean

Susan Dean

David Eddings

Wendy Elder

Ellen FaurotDaniels

Barry Ferrarra

Mark Gordon

John Grewohl

Lori Iacopi

Tony Iacopi

Barry Katz

Phyllis Katz

Roger Langford

Paul Lapidus

Paul Lapidus

Earl Lebow

Earl Lebow

Drew McAlister

Rick McCain

Thom McCue

Thom McCue

Tom Messier

Gayle Meusel

Janet Montgomery

Nancy Olsen

Rachel Ponce

Bob Quaid

Michael Reid

Jane Rekadal

Sylvia Rios

Jasmine W Root

Robert Scoles

Richard Smith

Kevin Stottrup

Arthur Testani

Catherine Thome

Karen Way

Richard Way

Joel Wiley

Joel Wiley

Under $100

Richard Ferreira: $99

Leslie Austin: $98

Kevin Stottrup: $94

Leslie Austin: $73

Leslie Austin: $72

John Ferreira: $50

John Ferreira: $50

Stephen Slovacek: $47

Laura Stampleman: $41

Leslie Austin: $40

Leslie Austin: $38

Leslie Austin: $24

San Benito County Supervisor District 4 (Short Term)

Five candidates are running for the District 4 seat left vacant by Jim Gillio when he stepped down: Robert Gibson, Mike Mansmith, Bob Tiffany, Keith Snow and Dan Valcazar. All candidates have filed contributions reports except for Snow. All contributions over $100 are listed.

Gibson has raised $8,125 in contributions with the largest donation of $1,500 from Jeffrey Gibson.

Jeffrey Gibson: $1,500

Robert Gibson: $1,450

Ewe Trax LLC: $1,000

Robert Gibson: $1,000

Bernadette Pereira: $900

Bernadette Pereira: $800

Courtney Gibson: $500

Carol Hart: $500

Robert Gibson: $415

Debbie Loos: $250

Martha Gibson: $200

Valerie Egland: $100

Sergio Garcia: $100

Kay Richmond: $100

William Ricotti: $100

Teresa T. Toledo: $100

Doug Williams: $100

Mansmith has raised $15,951 with the largest contribution coming from Mansmith himself with a $10,000 loan.

Mike Mansmith: $10,000

John Liab: $1,500

Lincoln Club of Northern California: $1,000

Robert Bernosky: $500

Mike Mansmith: $500

John Saunders: $200

John Saunders: $100

Sally Silva: $100

Vedana Freitas: $99

Tiffany has raised contributions totaling $22,134. The largest contribution is from Teknova owner Ted Davis for $5,000.

Ted Davis: $5,000

R. A. Pelland: $2,000

William Tiffany: $1,500

Christian Pillsbury: $1,000

Bob Tiffany: $1,000

Emergency Vehicle Specialists, Inc.: $1,000

Thomas Squeri: $500

Roy Starling: $500

Graham Mackie: $500

Donna Haynes: $500

Build Jobs PAC: $500

Anzar Hills Democratic Club: $400

Tom Banducci: $250

Mary Kay Filice: $250

ABK Cherry Company: $250

Renee Kunz Real Estate and Investment, Inc.: $250

Gerald McCullough: $200

William Baker: $100

Ray Mariottini: $100

Max Sweet: $100

Larry Barr: $100

John Talbot: $100

Jefferey Modic: $100

Gary Loebner: $100

David and Mary Tomlinson: $100

Larry Yant: $50

Valcazar has received five loans for a total of $29,000 and cash donations for a total of $3,262 for a combined total of $32,262. The largest loan is one the candidate made to himself for $9,000.

Daniel Valcazar: $9,000

Art Chatoff: $5,000

Glenn Gilliam: $5,000

Fernando Jimenez: $5,000

Yazdani Design & Photography: $5,000

Tarasa Bettencourt: $500

Jose Salcido: $500

Thomas Sandoval: $500

Thomas Sandoval: $500

Aquatic Technology Pool & Spa: $250

Joseph Filice: $100

Charles Hahn: $100

Michael Sandoval: $100

Martha Valcazar: $100

