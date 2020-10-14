Election 2020: Campaign finance contributions for State Assembly District 30

Incumbent Robert Rivas has received over $600K in contributions; challenger Greg Swett is self-financing his campaign with $1,000.

The election for California State Assembly District 30 has two candidates this year, local walnut farmer Gregory Swett and incumbent Robert Rivas. The funds raised for their campaigns tell two different stories.

Swett has primarily self-financed his campaign, with a $1,000 contribution from his Hollister-based company Swett Orchards. He also received a $100 contribution from John McElhiney.

Rivas on the other hand has gathered 497 contributions totaling $727,890, with 334 contributions of $1,000 or more and 74 out of state contributions.

Campaign contributions for state assembly are limited to personal contributions of $4,700 and small contributor committee contributions of $9,300 per election, with the primary and general counting as two separate elections. There is no limit on contributions from the candidate’s political party.

The largest contributions to the Rivas campaign are two separate contributions of $9,300 (one for the primary and one for the general election) from the California State Council of Service Employees, described on their website as local unions comprising “over 700,000 nurses, healthcare workers, janitors, social workers, security officers, in-home caregivers, school and university employees, court workers, and city, county and state employees.”

Rivas also received $9,300 contributions from the California Association of Highway Patrolmen PAC and the Standing Committee on Political Education of the California Labor Federation, AFL-CIO Small Contributor Committee.

At lower thresholds, Rivas received contributions from groups including Amazon.com Services, LLC, Bayer, Blue Shield of California, DaVita, Facebook, Inc., JUUL Labs, Inc., Microsoft, Southern California Edison, Tesla, Inc., Uber Technologies, Inc., and Walmart.

Contributions of $1,000 or more to the Rivas campaign are listed below, including contributor name, state, and amount. Multiple contributions from the same source are listed separately. The list includes both primary and general election contributions. Figures include cash contributions, loans and in-kind service contributions.

Under law, all candidates and political organizations in an election are required to disclose contributions and loans, as well as expenditures. These are made public and can be found in searchable databases on government websites. Federal election information can be found on the Federal Election Commission website. State and County election information can be found on the San Benito County eRetrieval website.

Over $7,500

California Association of Highway Patrolmen PAC Small Contributor Committee (CA): $9,300

California State Council of Service Employees (SEIU) Small Contributor Committee (CA): $9,300

California State Council of Service Employees (SEIU) Small Contributor Committee (CA): $9,300

Standing Committee on Political Education of the California Labor Federation, AFL-CIO Small Contributor Committee (CA): $9,300

$7,500-$5,000

California State Association of Electrical Workers Small Contributor Committee (CA) $7,500

California State Pipe Trades Council Political Action Fund Small Contributor Committee (CA) $7,500

California Real Estate PAC (CREPAC) – California Association of Realtors Small Contributor Committee (CA) $7,300

Peace Officers Research Association of California PAC (PORAC PAC) Small Contributor Committee (CA) $7,300

$4,999-$4,000

America’s Physician Groups California PAC (CA): $4,700

Anheuser Busch Companies (CA): $4,700

Anheuser Busch Companies (CA): $4,700

AT&T Services, Inc. and its Affiliates (CA): $4,700

Bay Area Legislative Leaders PAC (CA): $4,700

California Applicants’ Attorneys Association PAC (CA): $4,700

California Bankers Association State PAC (CA): $4,700

California Dental Association PAC (CDA PAC) (CA): $4,700

California State Council of Laborers – Small Contributor Committee (CA): $4,700

California Water Service Company (CA): $4,700

Clark, James (CA): $4,700

Consumer Attorney’s PAC (CA): $4,700

DaVita (CO): $4,700

Fresenius Medical Care North America (MD): $4,700

Friedman, Jared (CA): $4,700

Govern for California Courage Committee (CA): $4,700

HPUL Project Operations (CA): $4,700

JUUL Labs, Inc. (CA): $4,700

Merrill, Ashley (CA): $4,700

Merrill, Marc (CA): $4,700

Operating Engineers Local No. 3 Statewide PAC Small Contributor Committee (CA): $4,700

Quillin, Patty (CA): $4,700

SEIU Local 2015 State PAC Small Contributor Committee (CA): $4,700

Simons, Elizabeth D. (CA): $4,700

Southern California Edison (CA): $4,700

Southern California Edison (CA): $4,700

Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits, LLC (FL): $4,700

Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits, LLC (FL): $4,700

Tamplin, James (MN): $4,700

Viejas Tribal Government (CA): $4,700

Walmart, Inc. (AR): $4,700

Western Manufactured Housing Communities Association PAC (CA): $4,700

Wolthuis, John (CA): $4,700

American Federation of State, County, & Municipal Employees-California People Small Contributor Committee (CA): $4,650

SEIU United Healthcare Workers West PAC Small Contributor Committee (CA): $4,650

Standing Committee on Political Education of the California Labor Federation, AFL-CIO Small Contributor Committee (CA): $4,600

California Real Estate PAC (CREPAC) – California Association of Realtors Small Contributor Committee (CA): $4,000

GFC Courage Committee – Los Angeles Chapter (CA): $4,000

GFC Courage Committee – San Francisco Chapter (CA): $4,000

GFC Courage Committee – Santa Clara Chapter (CA): $4,000

Ghost Management Group, LLC (CA): $4,000

Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation (CA): $4,000

$3,999-$2,001

California YIMBY Victory Fund (CA): $3,700

Duda, Kenneth (CA): $3,700

GFC Courage Committee – Santa Cruz Chapter (CA): $3,500

Faculty for Our University’s Future, A Committee Sponsored by the California Faculty Association Small Contributor Committee (CA): $3,100

Barona Band of Mission Indians (CA): $3,000

Ford Motor Company Civic Action Fund Federal (MI): $3,000

Hastings, Reed (CA): $3,000

Los Angeles Police Protective League PAC (CA): $3,000

United Nurses Association of California/Union of Health Care Professionals PAC Small Contributor Committee (UNAC PAC) (CA): $3,000

Wells Fargo and Company Employee Federal PAC (MN): $3,000

Blue Shield of California (CA): $2,700

BNSF Railway Company (TX): $2,700

California Correctional Peace Officers Association (CCPOA) PAC (CA): $2,700

California Dental Association PAC (CA): $2,700

Pechanga Band of Luiseno Indians (CA): $2,700

Pechanga Band of Luiseno Indians (CA): $2,700

Martin, Eff (CA): $2,650

Amazon.com Services, LLC (WA): $2,500

American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3299 PAC (CA): $2,500

California Correctional Peace Officers Association (CCPOA) PAC (CA): $2,500

California Federation of Teachers COPE Small Contributor Committee (CA): $2,500

Doctors Company PAC, The AKA DOCPAC (CA): $2,500

Farmers Group Inc Employees and Agents PAC – Small Contributor Committee (CA): $2,500

Farmers Group, Inc. (CA): $2,500

GFC Courage Committee-East Bay Chapter (CA): $2,500

GFC Courage Committee-Los Angeles Chapter (CA): $2,500

GFC Courage Committee-Palo Alto Chapter (CA): $2,500

GFC Courage Committee-San Francisco Chapter (CA): $2,500

Microsoft (NV): $2,500

National Union of Healthcare Workers Candidate Committee for Quality Patient Care and Union Democracy (CA): $2,500

PACE of California School Employees Association-Local, State, Federal Candidates Small Contributor Committee (CA): $2,500

Pajaro Valley Federation of Teachers Local 1936 COPE (PVFT) (CA): $2,500

Personal Insurance Federation of California Agents and Employee PAC (PIFC PAC) (CA): $2,500

Picayune Rancheria of Chukchansi Indians (CA): $2,500

Plumbers, Steamfitters & Refrigeration Fitters Local 393 Political Action Fund Small Contributor Committee (CA): $2,500

Richland Developers Inc. (CA): $2,500

San Manuel Band of Mission Indians (CA): $2,500

San Manuel Band of Mission Indians (CA): $2,500

Personal Insurance Federation of California Agents and Employee PAC (PIFC PAC) (CA): $2,433

California New Car Dealers Association PAC (CA): $2,200

Doctors Company PAC, The AKA DOCPAC (CA): $2,200

$2,000-$1,501

Bayer (PA): $2,000

Blue Shield of California (CA): $2,000

BNSF Railway Company (TX): $2,000

California Defense Counsel PAC (CA): $2,000

California Dental Association PAC (CA): $2,000

California Medical Association PAC (CAL PAC) (CA): $2,000

Californians Allied for Patient Protection PAC (CAPP PAC) (CA): $2,000

Cargo PAC California Trucking Association (CA): $2,000

Chamber PAC Small Contributor Committee (CA): $2,000

Charter Communications Operating, LLC (MO): $2,000

Charter Communications Operating, LLC (MO): $2,000

Charter Communications Operating, LLC (MO): $2,000

Coca-Cola North America (CA): $2,000

Construction Employers’ Association PAC (CA): $2,000

Coxe, Simone (CA): $2,000

Coxe, Tench (CA): $2,000

Dart Container (MI): $2,000

Facebook, Inc. (CA): $2,000

Faculty for Our University’s Future, A Committee Sponsored by the California Faculty Association Small Contributor Committee (CA): $2,000

Foster Poultry Farms (CA): $2,000

Gardner, Curtis (CA): $2,000

John Edward (Jed) York & Affiliated Entities, Including the Forty Niners Football Company, LLC (CA): $2,000

Kovacevich, Richard (CA): $2,000

Lauder, Laura (CA): $2,000

Morongo Band of Mission Indians (CA): $2,000

Novartis FSC (TX): $2,000

O’Grady, Standish (CA): $2,000

Pasquesi, John (CA): $2,000

Pasquesi, Meredith (CA): $2,000

Pechanga Band of Luiseno Indians (CA): $2,000

Political Action for Classified Employees of California School Employees Small Contributor Committee (CA): $2,000

Pritzker, Nicholas (CA): $2,000

Pritzker, Susan (CA): $2,000

Professional Engineers in California Government PECG-PAC Small Contributor Committee (CA): $2,000

Rosen, Zachary (CA): $2,000

Santa Ynez Band of Mission Indians (CA): $2,000

Santa Ynez Band of Mission Indians (CA): $2,000

Singerman, Brian (CA): $2,000

Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation (CA): $2,000

Uber Technologies, Inc. (CA): $2,000

Wine Institute California PAC (CA): $2,000

Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation (CA): $2,000

Zappacosta, Marco (CA): $2,000

Unitemized Contributions (): $1,981

Barona Band of Mission Indians (CA): $1,700

Doctors Company PAC, The AKA DOCPAC (CA): $1,700

Govern for California Courage Committee (CA): $1,700

Santa Ynez Band of Mission Indians (CA): $1,700

Ponzini, Cecelia Ann (CA): $1,670

$1,500-$1,001

Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians (CA): $1,500

Albertsons Safeway/Albertsons Companies (AZ): $1,500

Albertsons Safeway/Albertsons Companies (AZ): $1,500

AstraZeneca, Inc. (DE): $1,500

Bank of America State and Federal PAC (DE): $1,500

California Academy of Eye Physicians & Surgeons PAC (CA): $1,500

California Federation of Teachers COPE Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,500

California Mortgage Bankers Association PAC (CA): $1,500

California Mortgage Bankers Association PAC (CA): $1,500

California Nations Indian Gaming Association-Sovereignty Protection Fund (CA): $1,500

California New Car Dealers Association PAC (CA): $1,500

Chamber PAC Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,500

Check Into Cash of California, Inc. (TN): $1,500

CitiGroup, Inc. PAC – State (CITI PAC) (DC): $1,500

Coca-Cola North America (CA): $1,500

Comerica, Inc. PAC (DC): $1,500

Dairy Institute Legislative Committee (CA): $1,500

Doctors Company PAC, The AKA DOCPAC (CA): $1,500

Doctors Company PAC, The AKA DOCPAC (CA): $1,500

Faculty for Our University’s Future, A Committee Sponsored by the California Faculty Association Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,500

Farmers Group, Inc. (CA): $1,500

Govern for California Courage Committee (CA): $1,500

Govern for California Courage Committee (CA): $1,500

Health Net Companies and California Health and Wellness, wholly owned subsidiaries of Centene, Inc. (MO): $1,500

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Federal PAC (DC): $1,500

Miller, Karen (CA): $1,500

National Notary Association (NNA) Services, LLC (CA): $1,500

Pfizer, Inc. (TN): $1,500

Pfizer, Inc. (TN): $1,500

T-Mobile USA, Inc. (WA): $1,500

TechNet PAC (CA): $1,500

Tenet Health (TX): $1,500

True Organic Products, Inc. (CA): $1,500

UnitedHealth Group, Inc. (MN): $1,500

USBancorp Federal PAC (MN): $1,500

Walgreens (IL): $1,500

Walgreens (IL): $1,500

Young’s Market Company (CA): $1,500

Chamber PAC Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,300

Solar Energy Industries Association California PAC (DC): $1,250

SUNPAC – California Solar Energy Industries Association (CA): $1,250

California Financial Services Association PAC (CA): $1,200

$1,000

Abbey, Doug (CA): $1,000

Abbey, Nancy (CA): $1,000

Affordable Housing PAC (CA): $1,000

Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians (CA): $1,000

Alvarez Brothers, LLC (CA): $1,000

American Beverage Association California PAC (CA): $1,000

American Council of Engineering Companies California PAC (CA): $1,000

American Council of Engineering Companies California PAC (CA): $1,000

American Medical Response (CA): $1,000

Animal Blood Bank, Inc. (MI): $1,000

Associated General Contractors PAC (CA): $1,000

Associated General Contractors PAC (CA): $1,000

Associated General Contractors PAC (CA): $1,000

Association of California School Administrators PAC Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,000

Association of California School Administrators PAC Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,000

AT&T Services, Inc. and its Affiliates (CA): $1,000

AT&T Services, Inc. and its Affiliates (CA): $1,000

AT&T Services, Inc. and its Affiliates (CA): $1,000

Becker, Josh (CA): $1,000

CA Refuse Recycling Council South PAC (CA): $1,000

California Almond Industry PAC Sponsored by the Almond Alliance of California (CA): $1,000

California Association of Collectors PAC (CA): $1,000

California Association of Health Facilities PAC (CA): $1,000

California Association of Highway Patrolmen PAC Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,000

California Association of Highway Patrolmen PAC Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,000

California Association of Psychiatric Technicians, Inc. PAC Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,000

California Association of Psychiatric Technicians, Inc. PAC Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,000

California Association of Psychiatric Technicians, Inc. PAC Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,000

California Association of Psychiatric Technicians, Inc. Political Action Fund Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,000

California Bankers Association State PAC (CA): $1,000

California Beer & Beverage Distributors Community Affairs (CA): $1,000

California Beer & Beverage Distributors Community Affairs (CA): $1,000

California Beer & Beverage Distributors Community Affairs (CA): $1,000

California Building Industry Association PAC (CA): $1,000

California Building Industry Association PAC (CA): $1,000

California Conference Board Amalgamated Transit Union Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,000

California Construction & Industrial Material Association (CALCIMA) PAC (CA): $1,000

California Correctional Peace Officers Association (CCPOA) PAC (CA): $1,000

California Correctional Peace Officers Association (CCPOA) PAC (CA): $1,000

California Correctional Peace Officers Association (CCPOA) PAC (CA): $1,000

California Defense Counsel PAC (CA): $1,000

California Hospital Association PAC (CA): $1,000

California Independent Telephone PAC (CA): $1,000

California Independent Telephone PAC (CA): $1,000

California Medical Association PAC (CA): $1,000

California Mortgage Association PAC (CA): $1,000

California New Car Dealers Association PAC (CA): $1,000

California New Car Dealers Association PAC (CA): $1,000

California New Car Dealers Association PAC (CA): $1,000

California Nurses Association PAC (CNA-PAC) Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,000

California Nurses Association PAC (CNA-PAC) Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,000

California Nurses Association PAC (CNA-PAC) Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,000

California Nurses Association PAC (CNA-PAC) Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,000

California Nurses Association PAC (CNA-PAC) Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,000

California Olive Ranch, Inc. (CA): $1,000

California Optometric PAC (CA): $1,000

California Pawnbrokers Association PAC (CA): $1,000

California Pawnbrokers Association PAC (CA): $1,000

California Pawnbrokers Association PAC (CA): $1,000

California Pawnbrokers Association PAC (CA): $1,000

California Professional Firefighters PAC Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,000

California Professional Firefighters PAC Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,000

California Professional Firefighters PAC Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,000

California Professional Firefighters PAC Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,000

California Professional Firefighters PAC Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,000

California Professional Firefighters PAC Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,000

California Restaurant Association PAC (CA): $1,000

California Restaurant Association PAC (CA): $1,000

California State Fire Fighters’ Association PAC Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,000

California Statewide Law Enforcement Association PAC (CSLEA) (CA): $1,000

California Veterinary Medical Association PAC (CA): $1,000

California Veterinary Medical Association PAC (CA): $1,000

California YIMBY Victory Fund (CA): $1,000

Californians Allied for Patient Protection PAC (CAPP PAC) (CA): $1,000

Californians Allied for Patient Protection PAC (CAPP PAC) (CA): $1,000

Californians for Jobs and a Strong Economy (CA): $1,000

Cannabis Action PAC (CA): $1,000

Couch, Geoffrey A. (CA): $1,000

Couch, George W. (CA): $1,000

Crowe, Jeffrey (CA): $1,000

Democratic Women of Monterey County (CA): $1,000

Dennis J. Sammut and Affiliated Entity Artichoke Joe’s Inc. (CA): $1,000

DraftKings, Inc. (MA): $1,000

DRIVE Committee (DC): $1,000

DRIVE Committee (DC): $1,000

DRIVE Committee (DC): $1,000

Duda, Kenneth (CA): $1,000

Edvoice for the Kids PAC (CA): $1,000

Eli Lilly and Company Federal PAC (IN): $1,000

Eli Lilly and Company PAC (IN): $1,000

Emergency Medical PAC (CA): $1,000

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (CA): $1,000

Family Business PAC (CA): $1,000

FanDuel, Inc. (NY): $1,000

GFC Courage Committee – Hollywood Chapter (CA): $1,000

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (CA): $1,000

Government Employee Insurance Company (GEICO) (DC): $1,000

Granite Construction Company (CA): $1,000

Graniterock (CA): $1,000

Greenberg Traurig (FL): $1,000

Health Net Companies and California Health and Wellness, wholly owned subsidiaries of Centene, Inc. (MO): $1,000

International Paper Federal PAC (IP-PAC) (DC): $1,000

Kumar, Malisha (CA): $1,000

Laborers Local Union 270 PAC Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,000

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company – Federal PAC (MA): $1,000

Messmer, Harold (CA): $1,000

MillerCoors (WI): $1,000

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (CA): $1,000

Monterey Peninsula Hotels Group/SpringHill Suites Marriott (CA): $1,000

National Peace Officers & Firefighters Benefit Association (CA): $1,000

National Peace Officers & Firefighters Benefit Association (CA): $1,000

National Peace Officers & Firefighters Benefit Association (CA): $1,000

Nike, Inc. and Affiliates (OR): $1,000

Nossaman, LLP (CA): $1,000

O’Brien, Thomas (CA): $1,000

Oportun, Inc. (CA): $1,000

PACE of California School Employees Association-Local, State, Federal Candidates Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,000

Peace Officers Research Association of California PAC (PORAC PAC) Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,000

Peace Officers Research Association of California PAC (PORAC PAC) Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,000

Perry, Mark (CA): $1,000

Picayune Rancheria of Chukchansi Indians (CA): $1,000

Political Action League for Monterey/Santa Cruz Counties Building & Construction Trades Council Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,000

Ponzini, Cecelia Ann (CA): $1,000

Professional Engineers in California Government PECG-PAC (CA): $1,000

Professional Engineers in California Government PECG-PAC (CA): $1,000

Professional Engineers in California Government PECG-PAC (CA): $1,000

Professional Engineers in California Government PECG-PAC Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,000

Professional Engineers in California Government PECG-PAC Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,000

Recreation PAC (CA): $1,000

Retired Public Employees’ Association – Legislative Action Organization (CA): $1,000

Sadler, Tom (CA): $1,000

Santa Ynez Band of Mission Indians (CA): $1,000

Santa Ynez Band of Mission Indians (CA): $1,000

Sempra Energy (CA): $1,000

Sempra Energy (CA): $1,000

Sempra Energy (CA): $1,000

Shingle Springs Band Miwok Indians (CA): $1,000

Shingle Springs Band Miwok Indians (CA): $1,000

Sprint Corporation (KS): $1,000

State Building and Construction Trades Council of California PAC Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,000

Syngenta Crop Protection, Inc. (NC): $1,000

Sysco Corporation Good Government Federal Committee, Inc. (TX): $1,000

T-Mobile USA, Inc. (WA): $1,000

TaskRabbit (CA): $1,000

Tesla, Inc. (UT): $1,000

Tesla, Inc. (UT): $1,000

Tesla, Inc. (UT): $1,000

The Clorox Company (CA): $1,000

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. PAC (CT): $1,000

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. PAC (CT): $1,000

University of Phoenix (AZ): $1,000

Verizon Communications, Inc. and its affiliates (NJ): $1,000

BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is working around the clock during this time when accurate information is essential. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s news.