Election 2020: Campaign finance contributions for State Assembly District 30

The election for California State Assembly District 30 has two candidates this year, local walnut farmer Gregory Swett and incumbent Robert Rivas. The funds raised for their campaigns tell two different stories.
Swett has primarily self-financed his campaign, with a $1,000 contribution from his Hollister-based company Swett Orchards. He also received a $100 contribution from John McElhiney.
Rivas on the other hand has gathered 497 contributions totaling $727,890, with 334 contributions of $1,000 or more and 74 out of state contributions.
Campaign contributions for state assembly are limited to personal contributions of $4,700 and small contributor committee contributions of $9,300 per election, with the primary and general counting as two separate elections. There is no limit on contributions from the candidate’s political party.
The largest contributions to the Rivas campaign are two separate contributions of $9,300 (one for the primary and one for the general election) from the California State Council of Service Employees, described on their website as local unions comprising “over 700,000 nurses, healthcare workers, janitors, social workers, security officers, in-home caregivers, school and university employees, court workers, and city, county and state employees.”
Rivas also received $9,300 contributions from the California Association of Highway Patrolmen PAC and the Standing Committee on Political Education of the California Labor Federation, AFL-CIO Small Contributor Committee.
At lower thresholds, Rivas received contributions from groups including Amazon.com Services, LLC, Bayer, Blue Shield of California, DaVita, Facebook, Inc., JUUL Labs, Inc., Microsoft, Southern California Edison, Tesla, Inc., Uber Technologies, Inc., and Walmart.
Contributions of $1,000 or more to the Rivas campaign are listed below, including contributor name, state, and amount. Multiple contributions from the same source are listed separately. The list includes both primary and general election contributions. Figures include cash contributions, loans and in-kind service contributions.
Under law, all candidates and political organizations in an election are required to disclose contributions and loans, as well as expenditures. These are made public and can be found in searchable databases on government websites. Federal election information can be found on the Federal Election Commission website. State and County election information can be found on the San Benito County eRetrieval website.
Over $7,500
- California Association of Highway Patrolmen PAC Small Contributor Committee (CA): $9,300
- California State Council of Service Employees (SEIU) Small Contributor Committee (CA): $9,300
- California State Council of Service Employees (SEIU) Small Contributor Committee (CA): $9,300
- Standing Committee on Political Education of the California Labor Federation, AFL-CIO Small Contributor Committee (CA): $9,300
$7,500-$5,000
- California State Association of Electrical Workers Small Contributor Committee (CA) $7,500
- California State Pipe Trades Council Political Action Fund Small Contributor Committee (CA) $7,500
- California Real Estate PAC (CREPAC) – California Association of Realtors Small Contributor Committee (CA) $7,300
- Peace Officers Research Association of California PAC (PORAC PAC) Small Contributor Committee (CA) $7,300
$4,999-$4,000
- America’s Physician Groups California PAC (CA): $4,700
- Anheuser Busch Companies (CA): $4,700
- Anheuser Busch Companies (CA): $4,700
- AT&T Services, Inc. and its Affiliates (CA): $4,700
- Bay Area Legislative Leaders PAC (CA): $4,700
- California Applicants’ Attorneys Association PAC (CA): $4,700
- California Bankers Association State PAC (CA): $4,700
- California Dental Association PAC (CDA PAC) (CA): $4,700
- California State Council of Laborers – Small Contributor Committee (CA): $4,700
- California Water Service Company (CA): $4,700
- Clark, James (CA): $4,700
- Consumer Attorney’s PAC (CA): $4,700
- DaVita (CO): $4,700
- Fresenius Medical Care North America (MD): $4,700
- Friedman, Jared (CA): $4,700
- Govern for California Courage Committee (CA): $4,700
- HPUL Project Operations (CA): $4,700
- JUUL Labs, Inc. (CA): $4,700
- Merrill, Ashley (CA): $4,700
- Merrill, Marc (CA): $4,700
- Operating Engineers Local No. 3 Statewide PAC Small Contributor Committee (CA): $4,700
- Quillin, Patty (CA): $4,700
- SEIU Local 2015 State PAC Small Contributor Committee (CA): $4,700
- Simons, Elizabeth D. (CA): $4,700
- Southern California Edison (CA): $4,700
- Southern California Edison (CA): $4,700
- Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits, LLC (FL): $4,700
- Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits, LLC (FL): $4,700
- Tamplin, James (MN): $4,700
- Viejas Tribal Government (CA): $4,700
- Walmart, Inc. (AR): $4,700
- Western Manufactured Housing Communities Association PAC (CA): $4,700
- Wolthuis, John (CA): $4,700
- American Federation of State, County, & Municipal Employees-California People Small Contributor Committee (CA): $4,650
- SEIU United Healthcare Workers West PAC Small Contributor Committee (CA): $4,650
- Standing Committee on Political Education of the California Labor Federation, AFL-CIO Small Contributor Committee (CA): $4,600
- California Real Estate PAC (CREPAC) – California Association of Realtors Small Contributor Committee (CA): $4,000
- GFC Courage Committee – Los Angeles Chapter (CA): $4,000
- GFC Courage Committee – San Francisco Chapter (CA): $4,000
- GFC Courage Committee – Santa Clara Chapter (CA): $4,000
- Ghost Management Group, LLC (CA): $4,000
- Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation (CA): $4,000
$3,999-$2,001
- California YIMBY Victory Fund (CA): $3,700
- Duda, Kenneth (CA): $3,700
- GFC Courage Committee – Santa Cruz Chapter (CA): $3,500
- Faculty for Our University’s Future, A Committee Sponsored by the California Faculty Association Small Contributor Committee (CA): $3,100
- Barona Band of Mission Indians (CA): $3,000
- Ford Motor Company Civic Action Fund Federal (MI): $3,000
- Hastings, Reed (CA): $3,000
- Los Angeles Police Protective League PAC (CA): $3,000
- United Nurses Association of California/Union of Health Care Professionals PAC Small Contributor Committee (UNAC PAC) (CA): $3,000
- Wells Fargo and Company Employee Federal PAC (MN): $3,000
- Blue Shield of California (CA): $2,700
- BNSF Railway Company (TX): $2,700
- California Correctional Peace Officers Association (CCPOA) PAC (CA): $2,700
- California Dental Association PAC (CA): $2,700
- Pechanga Band of Luiseno Indians (CA): $2,700
- Pechanga Band of Luiseno Indians (CA): $2,700
- Martin, Eff (CA): $2,650
- Amazon.com Services, LLC (WA): $2,500
- American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3299 PAC (CA): $2,500
- California Correctional Peace Officers Association (CCPOA) PAC (CA): $2,500
- California Federation of Teachers COPE Small Contributor Committee (CA): $2,500
- Doctors Company PAC, The AKA DOCPAC (CA): $2,500
- Farmers Group Inc Employees and Agents PAC – Small Contributor Committee (CA): $2,500
- Farmers Group, Inc. (CA): $2,500
- GFC Courage Committee-East Bay Chapter (CA): $2,500
- GFC Courage Committee-Los Angeles Chapter (CA): $2,500
- GFC Courage Committee-Palo Alto Chapter (CA): $2,500
- GFC Courage Committee-San Francisco Chapter (CA): $2,500
- Microsoft (NV): $2,500
- National Union of Healthcare Workers Candidate Committee for Quality Patient Care and Union Democracy (CA): $2,500
- PACE of California School Employees Association-Local, State, Federal Candidates Small Contributor Committee (CA): $2,500
- Pajaro Valley Federation of Teachers Local 1936 COPE (PVFT) (CA): $2,500
- Personal Insurance Federation of California Agents and Employee PAC (PIFC PAC) (CA): $2,500
- Picayune Rancheria of Chukchansi Indians (CA): $2,500
- Plumbers, Steamfitters & Refrigeration Fitters Local 393 Political Action Fund Small Contributor Committee (CA): $2,500
- Richland Developers Inc. (CA): $2,500
- San Manuel Band of Mission Indians (CA): $2,500
- San Manuel Band of Mission Indians (CA): $2,500
- Personal Insurance Federation of California Agents and Employee PAC (PIFC PAC) (CA): $2,433
- California New Car Dealers Association PAC (CA): $2,200
- Doctors Company PAC, The AKA DOCPAC (CA): $2,200
$2,000-$1,501
- Bayer (PA): $2,000
- Blue Shield of California (CA): $2,000
- BNSF Railway Company (TX): $2,000
- California Defense Counsel PAC (CA): $2,000
- California Dental Association PAC (CA): $2,000
- California Medical Association PAC (CAL PAC) (CA): $2,000
- Californians Allied for Patient Protection PAC (CAPP PAC) (CA): $2,000
- Cargo PAC California Trucking Association (CA): $2,000
- Chamber PAC Small Contributor Committee (CA): $2,000
- Charter Communications Operating, LLC (MO): $2,000
- Charter Communications Operating, LLC (MO): $2,000
- Charter Communications Operating, LLC (MO): $2,000
- Coca-Cola North America (CA): $2,000
- Construction Employers’ Association PAC (CA): $2,000
- Coxe, Simone (CA): $2,000
- Coxe, Tench (CA): $2,000
- Dart Container (MI): $2,000
- Facebook, Inc. (CA): $2,000
- Faculty for Our University’s Future, A Committee Sponsored by the California Faculty Association Small Contributor Committee (CA): $2,000
- Foster Poultry Farms (CA): $2,000
- Gardner, Curtis (CA): $2,000
- John Edward (Jed) York & Affiliated Entities, Including the Forty Niners Football Company, LLC (CA): $2,000
- Kovacevich, Richard (CA): $2,000
- Lauder, Laura (CA): $2,000
- Morongo Band of Mission Indians (CA): $2,000
- Novartis FSC (TX): $2,000
- O’Grady, Standish (CA): $2,000
- Pasquesi, John (CA): $2,000
- Pasquesi, Meredith (CA): $2,000
- Pechanga Band of Luiseno Indians (CA): $2,000
- Political Action for Classified Employees of California School Employees Small Contributor Committee (CA): $2,000
- Pritzker, Nicholas (CA): $2,000
- Pritzker, Susan (CA): $2,000
- Professional Engineers in California Government PECG-PAC Small Contributor Committee (CA): $2,000
- Rosen, Zachary (CA): $2,000
- Santa Ynez Band of Mission Indians (CA): $2,000
- Santa Ynez Band of Mission Indians (CA): $2,000
- Singerman, Brian (CA): $2,000
- Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation (CA): $2,000
- Uber Technologies, Inc. (CA): $2,000
- Wine Institute California PAC (CA): $2,000
- Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation (CA): $2,000
- Zappacosta, Marco (CA): $2,000
- Unitemized Contributions (): $1,981
- Barona Band of Mission Indians (CA): $1,700
- Doctors Company PAC, The AKA DOCPAC (CA): $1,700
- Govern for California Courage Committee (CA): $1,700
- Santa Ynez Band of Mission Indians (CA): $1,700
- Ponzini, Cecelia Ann (CA): $1,670
$1,500-$1,001
- Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians (CA): $1,500
- Albertsons Safeway/Albertsons Companies (AZ): $1,500
- Albertsons Safeway/Albertsons Companies (AZ): $1,500
- AstraZeneca, Inc. (DE): $1,500
- Bank of America State and Federal PAC (DE): $1,500
- California Academy of Eye Physicians & Surgeons PAC (CA): $1,500
- California Federation of Teachers COPE Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,500
- California Mortgage Bankers Association PAC (CA): $1,500
- California Mortgage Bankers Association PAC (CA): $1,500
- California Nations Indian Gaming Association-Sovereignty Protection Fund (CA): $1,500
- California New Car Dealers Association PAC (CA): $1,500
- Chamber PAC Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,500
- Check Into Cash of California, Inc. (TN): $1,500
- CitiGroup, Inc. PAC – State (CITI PAC) (DC): $1,500
- Coca-Cola North America (CA): $1,500
- Comerica, Inc. PAC (DC): $1,500
- Dairy Institute Legislative Committee (CA): $1,500
- Doctors Company PAC, The AKA DOCPAC (CA): $1,500
- Doctors Company PAC, The AKA DOCPAC (CA): $1,500
- Faculty for Our University’s Future, A Committee Sponsored by the California Faculty Association Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,500
- Farmers Group, Inc. (CA): $1,500
- Govern for California Courage Committee (CA): $1,500
- Govern for California Courage Committee (CA): $1,500
- Health Net Companies and California Health and Wellness, wholly owned subsidiaries of Centene, Inc. (MO): $1,500
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Federal PAC (DC): $1,500
- Miller, Karen (CA): $1,500
- National Notary Association (NNA) Services, LLC (CA): $1,500
- Pfizer, Inc. (TN): $1,500
- Pfizer, Inc. (TN): $1,500
- T-Mobile USA, Inc. (WA): $1,500
- TechNet PAC (CA): $1,500
- Tenet Health (TX): $1,500
- True Organic Products, Inc. (CA): $1,500
- UnitedHealth Group, Inc. (MN): $1,500
- USBancorp Federal PAC (MN): $1,500
- Walgreens (IL): $1,500
- Walgreens (IL): $1,500
- Young’s Market Company (CA): $1,500
- Chamber PAC Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,300
- Solar Energy Industries Association California PAC (DC): $1,250
- SUNPAC – California Solar Energy Industries Association (CA): $1,250
- California Financial Services Association PAC (CA): $1,200
$1,000
- Abbey, Doug (CA): $1,000
- Abbey, Nancy (CA): $1,000
- Affordable Housing PAC (CA): $1,000
- Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians (CA): $1,000
- Alvarez Brothers, LLC (CA): $1,000
- American Beverage Association California PAC (CA): $1,000
- American Council of Engineering Companies California PAC (CA): $1,000
- American Council of Engineering Companies California PAC (CA): $1,000
- American Medical Response (CA): $1,000
- Animal Blood Bank, Inc. (MI): $1,000
- Associated General Contractors PAC (CA): $1,000
- Associated General Contractors PAC (CA): $1,000
- Associated General Contractors PAC (CA): $1,000
- Association of California School Administrators PAC Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,000
- Association of California School Administrators PAC Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,000
- AT&T Services, Inc. and its Affiliates (CA): $1,000
- AT&T Services, Inc. and its Affiliates (CA): $1,000
- AT&T Services, Inc. and its Affiliates (CA): $1,000
- Becker, Josh (CA): $1,000
- CA Refuse Recycling Council South PAC (CA): $1,000
- California Almond Industry PAC Sponsored by the Almond Alliance of California (CA): $1,000
- California Association of Collectors PAC (CA): $1,000
- California Association of Health Facilities PAC (CA): $1,000
- California Association of Highway Patrolmen PAC Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,000
- California Association of Highway Patrolmen PAC Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,000
- California Association of Psychiatric Technicians, Inc. PAC Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,000
- California Association of Psychiatric Technicians, Inc. PAC Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,000
- California Association of Psychiatric Technicians, Inc. PAC Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,000
- California Association of Psychiatric Technicians, Inc. Political Action Fund Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,000
- California Bankers Association State PAC (CA): $1,000
- California Beer & Beverage Distributors Community Affairs (CA): $1,000
- California Beer & Beverage Distributors Community Affairs (CA): $1,000
- California Beer & Beverage Distributors Community Affairs (CA): $1,000
- California Building Industry Association PAC (CA): $1,000
- California Building Industry Association PAC (CA): $1,000
- California Conference Board Amalgamated Transit Union Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,000
- California Construction & Industrial Material Association (CALCIMA) PAC (CA): $1,000
- California Correctional Peace Officers Association (CCPOA) PAC (CA): $1,000
- California Correctional Peace Officers Association (CCPOA) PAC (CA): $1,000
- California Correctional Peace Officers Association (CCPOA) PAC (CA): $1,000
- California Defense Counsel PAC (CA): $1,000
- California Hospital Association PAC (CA): $1,000
- California Independent Telephone PAC (CA): $1,000
- California Independent Telephone PAC (CA): $1,000
- California Medical Association PAC (CA): $1,000
- California Mortgage Association PAC (CA): $1,000
- California New Car Dealers Association PAC (CA): $1,000
- California New Car Dealers Association PAC (CA): $1,000
- California New Car Dealers Association PAC (CA): $1,000
- California Nurses Association PAC (CNA-PAC) Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,000
- California Nurses Association PAC (CNA-PAC) Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,000
- California Nurses Association PAC (CNA-PAC) Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,000
- California Nurses Association PAC (CNA-PAC) Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,000
- California Nurses Association PAC (CNA-PAC) Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,000
- California Olive Ranch, Inc. (CA): $1,000
- California Optometric PAC (CA): $1,000
- California Pawnbrokers Association PAC (CA): $1,000
- California Pawnbrokers Association PAC (CA): $1,000
- California Pawnbrokers Association PAC (CA): $1,000
- California Pawnbrokers Association PAC (CA): $1,000
- California Professional Firefighters PAC Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,000
- California Professional Firefighters PAC Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,000
- California Professional Firefighters PAC Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,000
- California Professional Firefighters PAC Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,000
- California Professional Firefighters PAC Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,000
- California Professional Firefighters PAC Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,000
- California Restaurant Association PAC (CA): $1,000
- California Restaurant Association PAC (CA): $1,000
- California State Fire Fighters’ Association PAC Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,000
- California Statewide Law Enforcement Association PAC (CSLEA) (CA): $1,000
- California Veterinary Medical Association PAC (CA): $1,000
- California Veterinary Medical Association PAC (CA): $1,000
- California YIMBY Victory Fund (CA): $1,000
- Californians Allied for Patient Protection PAC (CAPP PAC) (CA): $1,000
- Californians Allied for Patient Protection PAC (CAPP PAC) (CA): $1,000
- Californians for Jobs and a Strong Economy (CA): $1,000
- Cannabis Action PAC (CA): $1,000
- Couch, Geoffrey A. (CA): $1,000
- Couch, George W. (CA): $1,000
- Crowe, Jeffrey (CA): $1,000
- Democratic Women of Monterey County (CA): $1,000
- Dennis J. Sammut and Affiliated Entity Artichoke Joe’s Inc. (CA): $1,000
- DraftKings, Inc. (MA): $1,000
- DRIVE Committee (DC): $1,000
- DRIVE Committee (DC): $1,000
- DRIVE Committee (DC): $1,000
- Duda, Kenneth (CA): $1,000
- Edvoice for the Kids PAC (CA): $1,000
- Eli Lilly and Company Federal PAC (IN): $1,000
- Eli Lilly and Company PAC (IN): $1,000
- Emergency Medical PAC (CA): $1,000
- Encore Capital Group, Inc. (CA): $1,000
- Family Business PAC (CA): $1,000
- FanDuel, Inc. (NY): $1,000
- GFC Courage Committee – Hollywood Chapter (CA): $1,000
- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (CA): $1,000
- Government Employee Insurance Company (GEICO) (DC): $1,000
- Granite Construction Company (CA): $1,000
- Graniterock (CA): $1,000
- Greenberg Traurig (FL): $1,000
- Health Net Companies and California Health and Wellness, wholly owned subsidiaries of Centene, Inc. (MO): $1,000
- International Paper Federal PAC (IP-PAC) (DC): $1,000
- Kumar, Malisha (CA): $1,000
- Laborers Local Union 270 PAC Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,000
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company – Federal PAC (MA): $1,000
- Messmer, Harold (CA): $1,000
- MillerCoors (WI): $1,000
- Molina Healthcare, Inc. (CA): $1,000
- Monterey Peninsula Hotels Group/SpringHill Suites Marriott (CA): $1,000
- National Peace Officers & Firefighters Benefit Association (CA): $1,000
- National Peace Officers & Firefighters Benefit Association (CA): $1,000
- National Peace Officers & Firefighters Benefit Association (CA): $1,000
- Nike, Inc. and Affiliates (OR): $1,000
- Nossaman, LLP (CA): $1,000
- O’Brien, Thomas (CA): $1,000
- Oportun, Inc. (CA): $1,000
- PACE of California School Employees Association-Local, State, Federal Candidates Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,000
- Peace Officers Research Association of California PAC (PORAC PAC) Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,000
- Peace Officers Research Association of California PAC (PORAC PAC) Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,000
- Perry, Mark (CA): $1,000
- Picayune Rancheria of Chukchansi Indians (CA): $1,000
- Political Action League for Monterey/Santa Cruz Counties Building & Construction Trades Council Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,000
- Ponzini, Cecelia Ann (CA): $1,000
- Professional Engineers in California Government PECG-PAC (CA): $1,000
- Professional Engineers in California Government PECG-PAC (CA): $1,000
- Professional Engineers in California Government PECG-PAC (CA): $1,000
- Professional Engineers in California Government PECG-PAC Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,000
- Professional Engineers in California Government PECG-PAC Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,000
- Recreation PAC (CA): $1,000
- Retired Public Employees’ Association – Legislative Action Organization (CA): $1,000
- Sadler, Tom (CA): $1,000
- Santa Ynez Band of Mission Indians (CA): $1,000
- Santa Ynez Band of Mission Indians (CA): $1,000
- Sempra Energy (CA): $1,000
- Sempra Energy (CA): $1,000
- Sempra Energy (CA): $1,000
- Shingle Springs Band Miwok Indians (CA): $1,000
- Shingle Springs Band Miwok Indians (CA): $1,000
- Sprint Corporation (KS): $1,000
- State Building and Construction Trades Council of California PAC Small Contributor Committee (CA): $1,000
- Syngenta Crop Protection, Inc. (NC): $1,000
- Sysco Corporation Good Government Federal Committee, Inc. (TX): $1,000
- T-Mobile USA, Inc. (WA): $1,000
- TaskRabbit (CA): $1,000
- Tesla, Inc. (UT): $1,000
- Tesla, Inc. (UT): $1,000
- Tesla, Inc. (UT): $1,000
- The Clorox Company (CA): $1,000
- The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. PAC (CT): $1,000
- The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. PAC (CT): $1,000
- University of Phoenix (AZ): $1,000
- Verizon Communications, Inc. and its affiliates (NJ): $1,000
