Election 2020: Final results

All votes have now been tallied.
Photo courtesy of Pixabay.
The San Benito County Elections Office issued the final update on the local vote count on Nov. 30.

The following results of the Nov. 3 general election are from the San Benito County Registrar of Voters. More detailed information can be found here: http://sbcvote.us/registrar-of-voters/election-results-november-2020-general/

Results in state and congressional races are from the California Secretary of State’s Office and can be found here: https://electionresults.sos.ca.gov/

Congressional / State

U.S. District 20

Jimmy Panetta: 236,605 votes

Jeff Gorman: 71,590 votes

State Assembly District 30

Robert Rivas: 123,524 votes

Gregory Swett: 53,908 votes

Local

San Benito County Supervisor District 2

Kollin Kosmicki: 2,848 votes

Wayne Norton: 2,713 votes

San Benito County Supervisor District 4 (short term)

Bob Tiffany: 2,380 votes

Mike Mansmith: 2,025 votes

Robert Gibson: 1,088 votes

Dan Valcazar: 604 votes

Keith Snow: 233 votes

Hollister Mayor

Ignacio Velazquez: 9,496 votes

Sal Mora: 6,926 votes

Hollister City Council District 1

Rick Perez: 2,567 votes

Jose Fernandez: 1,371 votes

Hollister City Council District 4

Tim Burns: 2,285 votes

Julio Rodriguez: 2,020 votes

San Juan Bautista City Council (vote for two)

Scott Freels: 531 votes

John Freeman: 465 votes

Jackie Morris-Lopez: 450 votes

Nicole M Franco: 211 votes

San Juan Bautista City Clerk (write-in)

Shawna Freels: 36 votes

San Benito County Office of Education District 1

Elizabeth Zepeda Gonzalez: 2,866 votes

Mary Anne Filice: 2,231 votes

Shawn P Herrera: 979 votes

Hollister School District Trustee Area 2

Elizabeth Martinez: 2,362 votes

Leonard JT Espinoza: 884 votes

Hollister School District Trustee Area 4

Lisa Marks: 2,276 votes

Rob Bernosky: 1,776 votes

San Benito County Health Care District Zone 1

Jeri Hernandez: 3,148 votes

Susan Postigo: 2,398 votes

San Benito County Health Care District Zone 5

Rick Shelton: 1,664 votes

Alberto Arevalo: 1,455 votes

Elizabeth Arrizon: 1,034 votes

Sunnyslope County Water District

Jerry Buzzetta: 6,740 votes

Jim Parker: 3,859 votes

Andres Builes: 2,731 votes

Ballot Measures

Measure N—Strada Verde initiative

No: 16,708 votes

Yes: 11,372 votes

Measure O—Aromas-San Juan Unified School District bond

Yes: 1,904 votes

No: 1,300 votes

BenitoLink Staff