Election 2020: Final results

The San Benito County Elections Office issued the final update on the local vote count on Nov. 30.
The following results of the Nov. 3 general election are from the San Benito County Registrar of Voters. More detailed information can be found here: http://sbcvote.us/registrar-of-voters/election-results-november-2020-general/
Results in state and congressional races are from the California Secretary of State’s Office and can be found here: https://electionresults.sos.ca.gov/
Congressional / State
U.S. District 20
Jimmy Panetta: 236,605 votes
Jeff Gorman: 71,590 votes
State Assembly District 30
Robert Rivas: 123,524 votes
Gregory Swett: 53,908 votes
Local
San Benito County Supervisor District 2
Kollin Kosmicki: 2,848 votes
Wayne Norton: 2,713 votes
San Benito County Supervisor District 4 (short term)
Bob Tiffany: 2,380 votes
Mike Mansmith: 2,025 votes
Robert Gibson: 1,088 votes
Dan Valcazar: 604 votes
Keith Snow: 233 votes
Hollister Mayor
Ignacio Velazquez: 9,496 votes
Sal Mora: 6,926 votes
Hollister City Council District 1
Rick Perez: 2,567 votes
Jose Fernandez: 1,371 votes
Hollister City Council District 4
Tim Burns: 2,285 votes
Julio Rodriguez: 2,020 votes
San Juan Bautista City Council (vote for two)
Scott Freels: 531 votes
John Freeman: 465 votes
Jackie Morris-Lopez: 450 votes
Nicole M Franco: 211 votes
San Juan Bautista City Clerk (write-in)
Shawna Freels: 36 votes
San Benito County Office of Education District 1
Elizabeth Zepeda Gonzalez: 2,866 votes
Mary Anne Filice: 2,231 votes
Shawn P Herrera: 979 votes
Hollister School District Trustee Area 2
Elizabeth Martinez: 2,362 votes
Leonard JT Espinoza: 884 votes
Hollister School District Trustee Area 4
Lisa Marks: 2,276 votes
Rob Bernosky: 1,776 votes
San Benito County Health Care District Zone 1
Jeri Hernandez: 3,148 votes
Susan Postigo: 2,398 votes
San Benito County Health Care District Zone 5
Rick Shelton: 1,664 votes
Alberto Arevalo: 1,455 votes
Elizabeth Arrizon: 1,034 votes
Sunnyslope County Water District
Jerry Buzzetta: 6,740 votes
Jim Parker: 3,859 votes
Andres Builes: 2,731 votes
Ballot Measures
Measure N—Strada Verde initiative
No: 16,708 votes
Yes: 11,372 votes
Measure O—Aromas-San Juan Unified School District bond
Yes: 1,904 votes
No: 1,300 votes