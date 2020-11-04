Election 2020: Initial Results

Last updated Nov. 3 at 10:25 p.m. The next update from the elections office is expected on Nov. 6 at 5 p.m.
The San Benito County Elections Office began counting ballots for the Nov. 3 general election when polling stations closed at 8 p.m.
This election saw 64% voter turnout, according to the elections office, and there are approximately 5,200 ballots left to be counted.
The following initial results of the Nov. 3 general election are from the San Benito County Registrar of Voters. More detailed information can be found here: http://sbcvote.us/registrar-of-voters/election-results-november-2020-general/
Results in state and congressional races are from the California Secretary of State’s Office and can be found here: https://electionresults.sos.ca.gov/
Congressional / State
U.S. District 20
Jeff Gorman: 20,468 votes
Jimmy Panetta: 88,818 votes
State Assembly District 30
Gregory Swett: 19,515 votes
Robert Rivas: 47,392 votes
Local
San Benito County Supervisor District 2
Wayne Norton: 2,188 votes
Kollin Kosmicki: 2,284 votes
San Benito County Supervisor District 4 (short term)
Bob Tiffany: 1,974 votes
Robert Gibson: 906 votes
Keith Snow: 195 votes
Mike Mansmith: 1,605 votes
Dan Valcazar: 487 votes
Hollister Mayor
Sal Mora: 5,336 votes
Ignacio Velazquez: 7,422 votes
Hollister City Council District 1
Rick Perez: 2,002 votes
Jose Fernandez: 1,029 votes
Hollister City Council District 4
Tim Burns: 1,796 votes
Julio Rodriguez: 1,585 votes
San Juan Bautista City Council (vote for two)
Jackie Morris-Lopez: 376 votes
Nicole M. Franco: 169 votes
Scott Freels: 417 votes
John Freeman: 395 votes
San Juan Bautista City Clerk (write-in)
Shawna Freels: 27 votes
San Benito County Office of Education District 1
Elizabeth Zepeda Gonzalez: 2,264 votes
Shawn P. Herrera: 761 votes
Mary Anne Filice: 1,784 votes
Hollister School District Trustee Area 2
Leonard JT Espinoza: 650 votes
Elizabeth Martinez: 1,845 votes
Hollister School District Trustee Area 4
Rob Bernosky: 1,382 votes
Lisa Marks: 1,860 votes
San Benito County Health Care District Zone 1
Jeri Hernandez: 2,519 votes
Susan Postigo: 1,855 votes
San Benito County Health Care District Zone 5
Alberto Arevalo: 1,085 votes
Elizabeth Arrizon: 790 votes
Rick Shelton: 1,288 votes
Sunnyslope County Water District
Jerry Buzzetta: 5,465 votes
Andres Builes: 2,143 votes
Jim Parker: 3,236 votes
Ballot Measures
Measure N—Strada Verde initiative
Yes: 9,031 votes
No: 13,200 votes
Measure O—Aromas-San Juan Unified School District bond
Yes: 1,571 votes
No: 1,013 votes