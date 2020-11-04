Election 2020: Initial Results

Early numbers on state and local races. SBC Elections Office anticipates next update on Nov. 6.

Last updated Nov. 3 at 10:25 p.m. The next update from the elections office is expected on Nov. 6 at 5 p.m.

The San Benito County Elections Office began counting ballots for the Nov. 3 general election when polling stations closed at 8 p.m.

This election saw 64% voter turnout, according to the elections office, and there are approximately 5,200 ballots left to be counted.

The following initial results of the Nov. 3 general election are from the San Benito County Registrar of Voters. More detailed information can be found here: http://sbcvote.us/registrar-of-voters/election-results-november-2020-general/

Results in state and congressional races are from the California Secretary of State’s Office and can be found here: https://electionresults.sos.ca.gov/

Congressional / State

U.S. District 20

Jeff Gorman: 20,468 votes

Jimmy Panetta: 88,818 votes

State Assembly District 30

Gregory Swett: 19,515 votes

Robert Rivas: 47,392 votes

Local

San Benito County Supervisor District 2

Wayne Norton: 2,188 votes

Kollin Kosmicki: 2,284 votes

San Benito County Supervisor District 4 (short term)

Bob Tiffany: 1,974 votes

Robert Gibson: 906 votes

Keith Snow: 195 votes

Mike Mansmith: 1,605 votes

Dan Valcazar: 487 votes

Hollister Mayor

Sal Mora: 5,336 votes

Ignacio Velazquez: 7,422 votes

Hollister City Council District 1

Rick Perez: 2,002 votes

Jose Fernandez: 1,029 votes

Hollister City Council District 4

Tim Burns: 1,796 votes

Julio Rodriguez: 1,585 votes

San Juan Bautista City Council (vote for two)

Jackie Morris-Lopez: 376 votes

Nicole M. Franco: 169 votes

Scott Freels: 417 votes

John Freeman: 395 votes

San Juan Bautista City Clerk (write-in)

Shawna Freels: 27 votes

San Benito County Office of Education District 1

Elizabeth Zepeda Gonzalez: 2,264 votes

Shawn P. Herrera: 761 votes

Mary Anne Filice: 1,784 votes

Hollister School District Trustee Area 2

Leonard JT Espinoza: 650 votes

Elizabeth Martinez: 1,845 votes

Hollister School District Trustee Area 4

Rob Bernosky: 1,382 votes

Lisa Marks: 1,860 votes

San Benito County Health Care District Zone 1

Jeri Hernandez: 2,519 votes

Susan Postigo: 1,855 votes

San Benito County Health Care District Zone 5

Alberto Arevalo: 1,085 votes

Elizabeth Arrizon: 790 votes

Rick Shelton: 1,288 votes

Sunnyslope County Water District

Jerry Buzzetta: 5,465 votes

Andres Builes: 2,143 votes

Jim Parker: 3,236 votes

Ballot Measures

Measure N—Strada Verde initiative

Yes: 9,031 votes

No: 13,200 votes

Measure O—Aromas-San Juan Unified School District bond

Yes: 1,571 votes

No: 1,013 votes