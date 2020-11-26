Election 2020: Updated Results

There are approximately 597 ballots left to be counted.

Last updated Nov. 25 at 5:02 p.m.

The San Benito County Elections Office issued the latest update on the local vote count on Nov. 25. There are approximately 597 ballots left to be counted.

The following results of the Nov. 3 general election are from the San Benito County Registrar of Voters. More detailed information can be found here: http://sbcvote.us/registrar-of-voters/election-results-november-2020-general/

Results in state and congressional races are from the California Secretary of State’s Office and can be found here: https://electionresults.sos.ca.gov/

Congressional / State

U.S. District 20

Jimmy Panetta: 236,581 votes

Jeff Gorman: 71,579 votes

State Assembly District 30

Robert Rivas: 123,519 votes

Gregory Swett: 53,896 votes

Local

San Benito County Supervisor District 2

Kollin Kosmicki: 2,844 votes

Wayne Norton: 2,708 votes

San Benito County Supervisor District 4 (short term)

Bob Tiffany: 2,380 votes

Mike Mansmith: 2,024votes

Robert Gibson: 1,088 votes

Dan Valcazar: 604 votes

Keith Snow: 233 votes

Hollister Mayor

Ignacio Velazquez: 9,482 votes

Sal Mora: 6,915 votes

Hollister City Council District 1

Rick Perez: 2,564 votes

Jose Fernandez: 1,370 votes

Hollister City Council District 4

Tim Burns: 2,282 votes

Julio Rodriguez: 2,016 votes

San Juan Bautista City Council (vote for two)

Scott Freels: 530 votes

John Freeman: 465 votes

Jackie Morris-Lopez: 449 votes

Nicole M Franco: 211 votes

San Juan Bautista City Clerk (write-in)

Shawna Freels: 36 votes

San Benito County Office of Education District 1

Elizabeth Zepeda Gonzalez: 2,864 votes

Mary Anne Filice: 2,228 votes

Shawn P Herrera: 976 votes

Hollister School District Trustee Area 2

Elizabeth Martinez: 2,358 votes

Leonard JT Espinoza: 882 votes

Hollister School District Trustee Area 4

Lisa Marks: 2,276 votes

Rob Bernosky: 1,773 votes

San Benito County Health Care District Zone 1

Jeri Hernandez: 3,143 votes

Susan Postigo: 2,396 votes

San Benito County Health Care District Zone 5

Rick Shelton: 1,663 votes

Alberto Arevalo: 1,454 votes

Elizabeth Arrizon: 1,032 votes

Sunnyslope County Water District

Jerry Buzzetta: 6,735 votes

Jim Parker: 3,854 votes

Andres Builes: 2,729 votes

Ballot Measures

Measure N—Strada Verde initiative

No: 16,684 votes

Yes: 11,362votes

Measure O—Aromas-San Juan Unified School District bond

Yes: 1,901 votes

No: 1,298 votes