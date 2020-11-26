Election 2020: Updated Results

Last updated Nov. 25 at 5:02 p.m.
The San Benito County Elections Office issued the latest update on the local vote count on Nov. 25. There are approximately 597 ballots left to be counted.
The following results of the Nov. 3 general election are from the San Benito County Registrar of Voters. More detailed information can be found here: http://sbcvote.us/registrar-of-voters/election-results-november-2020-general/
Results in state and congressional races are from the California Secretary of State’s Office and can be found here: https://electionresults.sos.ca.gov/
Congressional / State
U.S. District 20
Jimmy Panetta: 236,581 votes
Jeff Gorman: 71,579 votes
State Assembly District 30
Robert Rivas: 123,519 votes
Gregory Swett: 53,896 votes
Local
San Benito County Supervisor District 2
Kollin Kosmicki: 2,844 votes
Wayne Norton: 2,708 votes
San Benito County Supervisor District 4 (short term)
Bob Tiffany: 2,380 votes
Mike Mansmith: 2,024votes
Robert Gibson: 1,088 votes
Dan Valcazar: 604 votes
Keith Snow: 233 votes
Hollister Mayor
Ignacio Velazquez: 9,482 votes
Sal Mora: 6,915 votes
Hollister City Council District 1
Rick Perez: 2,564 votes
Jose Fernandez: 1,370 votes
Hollister City Council District 4
Tim Burns: 2,282 votes
Julio Rodriguez: 2,016 votes
San Juan Bautista City Council (vote for two)
Scott Freels: 530 votes
John Freeman: 465 votes
Jackie Morris-Lopez: 449 votes
Nicole M Franco: 211 votes
San Juan Bautista City Clerk (write-in)
Shawna Freels: 36 votes
San Benito County Office of Education District 1
Elizabeth Zepeda Gonzalez: 2,864 votes
Mary Anne Filice: 2,228 votes
Shawn P Herrera: 976 votes
Hollister School District Trustee Area 2
Elizabeth Martinez: 2,358 votes
Leonard JT Espinoza: 882 votes
Hollister School District Trustee Area 4
Lisa Marks: 2,276 votes
Rob Bernosky: 1,773 votes
San Benito County Health Care District Zone 1
Jeri Hernandez: 3,143 votes
Susan Postigo: 2,396 votes
San Benito County Health Care District Zone 5
Rick Shelton: 1,663 votes
Alberto Arevalo: 1,454 votes
Elizabeth Arrizon: 1,032 votes
Sunnyslope County Water District
Jerry Buzzetta: 6,735 votes
Jim Parker: 3,854 votes
Andres Builes: 2,729 votes
Ballot Measures
Measure N—Strada Verde initiative
No: 16,684 votes
Yes: 11,362votes
Measure O—Aromas-San Juan Unified School District bond
Yes: 1,901 votes
No: 1,298 votes