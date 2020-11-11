Election 2020: Updated Results

Last updated Nov. 10 at 4:23 p.m.
The San Benito County Elections Office issued the latest update on the local vote count on Nov. 10. There are approximately 1,060 ballots left to be counted.
The following results of the Nov. 3 general election are from the San Benito County Registrar of Voters. More detailed information can be found here: http://sbcvote.us/registrar-of-voters/election-results-november-2020-general/
Results in state and congressional races are from the California Secretary of State’s Office and can be found here: https://electionresults.sos.ca.gov/
Congressional / State
U.S. District 20
Jimmy Panetta: 227,238 votes
Jeff Gorman: 67,759 votes
State Assembly District 30
Robert Rivas: 115,658 votes
Gregory Swett: 50,394 votes
Local
San Benito County Supervisor District 2
Kollin Kosmicki: 2,819 votes
Wayne Norton: 2,671 votes
San Benito County Supervisor District 4 (short term)
Bob Tiffany: 2,344 votes
Mike Mansmith: 1,996 votes
Robert Gibson: 1,080 votes
Dan Valcazar: 594 votes
Keith Snow: 232 votes
Hollister Mayor
Ignacio Velazquez: 9,322 votes
Sal Mora: 6,807 votes
Hollister City Council District 1
Rick Perez: 2,519 votes
Jose Fernandez: 1,337 votes
Hollister City Council District 4
Tim Burns: 2,248 votes
Julio Rodriguez: 1,984 votes
San Juan Bautista City Council (vote for two)
Scott Freels: 524 votes
John Freeman: 461 votes
Jackie Morris-Lopez: 441 votes
Nicole M Franco: 210 votes
San Juan Bautista City Clerk (write-in)
Shawna Freels: 35 votes
San Benito County Office of Education District 1
Elizabeth Zepeda Gonzalez: 2,820 votes
Mary Anne Filice: 2,197 votes
Shawn P Herrera: 956 votes
Hollister School District Trustee Area 2
Elizabeth Martinez: 2,323 votes
Leonard JT Espinoza: 868 votes
Hollister School District Trustee Area 4
Lisa Marks: 2,250 votes
Rob Bernosky: 1,750 votes
San Benito County Health Care District Zone 1
Jeri Hernandez: 3,097 votes
Susan Postigo: 2,359 votes
San Benito County Health Care District Zone 5
Rick Shelton: 1,631 votes
Alberto Arevalo: 1,429 votes
Elizabeth Arrizon: 1,015 votes
Sunnyslope County Water District
Jerry Buzzetta: 6,653 votes
Jim Parker: 3,815 votes
Andres Builes: 2,695 votes
Ballot Measures
Measure N—Strada Verde initiative
No: 16,553 votes
Yes: 11,187 votes
Measure O—Aromas-San Juan Unified School District bond
Yes: 1,879 votes
No: 1,286 votes