Election 2020: Updated Results

New vote tally as of Nov. 10, with approximately 1,060 ballots left to be counted.

Last updated Nov. 10 at 4:23 p.m.

The San Benito County Elections Office issued the latest update on the local vote count on Nov. 10. There are approximately 1,060 ballots left to be counted.

The following results of the Nov. 3 general election are from the San Benito County Registrar of Voters. More detailed information can be found here: http://sbcvote.us/registrar-of-voters/election-results-november-2020-general/

Results in state and congressional races are from the California Secretary of State’s Office and can be found here: https://electionresults.sos.ca.gov/

Congressional / State

U.S. District 20

Jimmy Panetta: 227,238 votes

Jeff Gorman: 67,759 votes

State Assembly District 30

Robert Rivas: 115,658 votes

Gregory Swett: 50,394 votes

Local

San Benito County Supervisor District 2

Kollin Kosmicki: 2,819 votes

Wayne Norton: 2,671 votes

San Benito County Supervisor District 4 (short term)

Bob Tiffany: 2,344 votes

Mike Mansmith: 1,996 votes

Robert Gibson: 1,080 votes

Dan Valcazar: 594 votes

Keith Snow: 232 votes

Hollister Mayor

Ignacio Velazquez: 9,322 votes

Sal Mora: 6,807 votes

Hollister City Council District 1

Rick Perez: 2,519 votes

Jose Fernandez: 1,337 votes

Hollister City Council District 4

Tim Burns: 2,248 votes

Julio Rodriguez: 1,984 votes

San Juan Bautista City Council (vote for two)

Scott Freels: 524 votes

John Freeman: 461 votes

Jackie Morris-Lopez: 441 votes

Nicole M Franco: 210 votes

San Juan Bautista City Clerk (write-in)

Shawna Freels: 35 votes

San Benito County Office of Education District 1

Elizabeth Zepeda Gonzalez: 2,820 votes

Mary Anne Filice: 2,197 votes

Shawn P Herrera: 956 votes

Hollister School District Trustee Area 2

Elizabeth Martinez: 2,323 votes

Leonard JT Espinoza: 868 votes

Hollister School District Trustee Area 4

Lisa Marks: 2,250 votes

Rob Bernosky: 1,750 votes

San Benito County Health Care District Zone 1

Jeri Hernandez: 3,097 votes

Susan Postigo: 2,359 votes

San Benito County Health Care District Zone 5

Rick Shelton: 1,631 votes

Alberto Arevalo: 1,429 votes

Elizabeth Arrizon: 1,015 votes

Sunnyslope County Water District

Jerry Buzzetta: 6,653 votes

Jim Parker: 3,815 votes

Andres Builes: 2,695 votes

Ballot Measures

Measure N—Strada Verde initiative

No: 16,553 votes

Yes: 11,187 votes

Measure O—Aromas-San Juan Unified School District bond

Yes: 1,879 votes

No: 1,286 votes