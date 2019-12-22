Election Forum set for Jan. 30

Save the Date! BenitoLink will pair-up once again with San Benito County Farm Bureau to provide free community election forums at Paine's Restaurant in Hollister.

2020 Election Forums are coming! BenitoLink and the San Benito County Farm Bureau will pair up once again to host a nonpartisan candidate forum January 30. The Election Forum will be held at Paine’s Restaurant banquet room 421 East St. in Hollister on Thursday, January 30. Mark your calendars and be prepared for the March election!

County residents will have a chance to hear candidates speak and learn about upcoming measures at the free public forum. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the forum will begin at 6:30 p.m. sharp.

Community questions: BenitoLink and the San Benito County Farm Bureau invite questions from the community. This is a nonpartisan event and hosts will not be endorsing candidates or measures.

The election forums are designed to help citizens listen, form their own opinions, and prepare for the March elections. Send your questions and ideas via email to BenitoLink Executive Director Leslie David at lesliedavid@benitolink.com .

Questions will be reviewed by a committee which includes BenitoLink, Farm Bureau, other nonprofits and community members. Candidates will not be given the questions prior to the day of the event. Civil, respectful behavior on the part of the public or candidates is expected and will be enforced.

Forum Schedule: Thursday Jan. 30. Doors open at 6:00p.m. Light appetizers and hot beverages will be provided. Event begins 6:30 p.m.