Election Office announces ‘cure’ deadline

Deadline is Nov. 16 at close of business at 5 p.m.

Information provided by the San Benito County Elections Office

The San Benito County Elections Office announced that Nov. 16 was the deadline to cure any challenged ballots for the Nov. 2 Hollister City Council District 3 Municipal Election.

The Elections Office said that per Election Code Section § 3019 (d)(1), the San Benito County Election Department is required to provide a minimum of an eight-day notice to voters needing to “cure” their return envelope containing their ballot with the opportunity to verify signatures two days prior to certification, which it estimates to be Nov. 18.

“Notices will be given to voters whose return envelope contains a missing or mismatched signature,” the Elections Office said. “Notices will be via phone, email, letter and in person.”

The announcement stated voters needing to cure their return envelope may do so during regular San Benito County Election office hours of Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Voters with any questions or concerns can call or visit the San Benito County Election Office at 831-636-4016 or at 440 Fifth Street, room 205 in Hollister.