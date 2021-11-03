Election Office announces draft redistricting maps are available for review

Draft maps will also be available at the County Clerk lobby the County Administration lobby beginning Nov. 5.

County Office Building on Fifth Street in Hollister, which houses the San Benito County Elections Office. Photo by Leslie David.

Information provided by San Benito County Election’s Office

The San Benito County Election’s Office announced that supervisorial redistricting draft maps are available for review as part of the California Fair Maps Act.

A public hearing is scheduled for Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. during the Board of Supervisors’ meeting.

Draft maps are available for review online beginning Nov. 2 here.

Draft maps will also be available at the County Clerk lobby at 440 Fifth Street, Room 205 in Hollister and the County Administration lobby at 481 Fourth Street in Hollister beginning Nov. 5.