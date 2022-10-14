Elections Department alerts of scammers

San Benito County elections says officials do not go door-to-door collecting personal voter information.

Information provided by the San Benito County Elections Department

The San Benito County Elections Department announced individuals wearing yellow vests are going door-to-door collecting personal voter information. The alert said these individuals are not affiliated with the Elections Department.

“In San Benito County elections officials do not go door-to-door collecting personal voter information or information concerning your voting decisions,” the release said.

The Elections Department said it is not necessary to answer your door, let anyone inside, or disclose any information about your voter record or private information to anyone. If you have any questions about voting or elections in San Benito County, please contact the Elections Department at (831) 636-4016 or email [email protected].