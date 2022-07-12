Elections Department announces voting locations, deadlines

Nomination Papers and all other forms provided by law must be filed no later than 5 p.m. on Aug. 12.

Information provided by SBC Department of Elections

The San Benito County Department of Elections announced the locations of vote centers and drop boxes, deadline and races for the Nov. 8 General Election.

Voters can find more on each vote center and drop box at www.sbcvote.us or by calling (831) 636-4016.

Vote Center Locations:

St. Benedict Catholic Church at 1200 Fairview Road in Hollister. It will be open Oct. 10 – Nov. 8.

California National Guard Armory at 2302 San Felipe Road in Hollister. It will be open Oct. 10 – Nov. 8.

San Benito County Elections Office at 440 Fifth Street in Hollister. It will be open Oct. 10 – Nov. 8.

SJB Community Center at 10 San Jose Street in San Juan Bautista. It will be open Oct. 29 – Nov. 8.

Drop Box Information:

Hours of operation begin Oct. 10 and will be available 24 hours a day until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Ballots will be picked up Monday through Friday and Nov. 5-6 by two election staff twice a day between 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. & 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Locations:

Corner of Winn Alley and 5th Street

True Value at 1260 4th Street in Hollister

Fire Station #2 at 2240 Valley View Road in Hollister

Foodbank of San Benito at 1133 San Felipe Road in Hollister

Windmill Center at 301 The Alameda in San Juan Bautista

Ridgemark Office at 100 Ridgemark Dr. in Hollister

The Nomination papers for declaring candidacy will be available at the Elections Department at 440 Fifth Street, Room 205 in Hollister. Declaration of Candidacy and/or Nomination Papers and all other forms provided by law must be filed at the above specified address no later than 5 p.m. on Aug. 12. If the incumbent fails to file for re-election by the close of the regular nomination period, then the deadline is extended five calendar days for any candidate, except the incumbent. (List of races in PDF below).

The Elections Office said Pursuant to California Election Code 10515, non-partisan offices may be filled by appointments if there are insufficient candidates for the election. Those races will not appear on the ballot.

Voters can find more information on running for office at www.sbcvote.us or by calling (831) 636-4016.

The Elections Office also said the deadline to submit a measure to be voted on at the Statewide Direct General Election is Aug. 12 by 5 p.m. The last day to submit arguments for or against any measurers submitted to San Benito County Election Department is Aug. 18, by 5 p.m. Arguments are limited to 300 words and may be signed by up to five persons. The last day to submit rebuttal arguments in response to arguments for or against any measures submitted is Aug. 25 by 5 p.m. Rebuttal arguments are limited to 250 words.

Only the top two candidates from voter-nominated offices with the highest number of votes from the Statewide Direct Primary Election, regardless of party preference, go on to the Statewide Direct General Election.