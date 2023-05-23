Elections Department submits Election Administration Plan for recertification

State law requires the Secretary of State to accept, reject or accept with modifications the county’s Election Administration Plan.

Information provided by the San Benito County Elections Department

Established by Senate Bill 450 (2016), the California Voter’s Choice Act modernizes elections in California by allowing counties to conduct elections under a model which provides greater flexibility and convenience for voters. This election model allows voters to choose how, when, and where to cast their ballot.

The Voter’s Choice Act requires each participating county to create an Election Administration Plan (EAP) that describes the county’s strategy to administer elections under the California Voter’s Choice Act.

“The EAP communicates the process of identifying and operating vote centers and drop boxes located throughout San Benito County,” said Francisco Diaz, County Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters. “The EAP also includes services and information for voters with disabilities and limited English proficiency.”

The development of the EA requires public engagement through several rounds of public comment periods and hearings. Providing voters with the opportunity to give important feedback on the best way to implement the EAP.

Public input helps the Elections Department ensure the Voter’s Choice Act meets the needs of every voter in San Benito County. There are several ways for the public to participate. Members of the public may serve on advisory committees as well as participate in the various public comment periods and hearings for the EAP.

The Elections Department is required to consider all the public comments before releasing a new draft for public approval.

As part of the EAP process, the Elections Department must submit the public education and outreach plan of the EAP to the California Secretary of State for review before it is adopted. The final adopted EAP will guide the county’s election plan for the next four years.

“While the VCA provides a unique opportunity for the public to help shape their elections, many people will not know about this opportunity, or may not know how to participate. Voter outreach and education on the importance of the EAP process is therefore critical to ensure robust public participation,” said Diaz.

Key changes to the amended 2023 EAP include :

The National Guard Armory Vote Center will be replaced with the Abundant Life Church.

The next future Vote Center will be the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Contingent to Budget Allocations:

The Aromas Fire Station will serve as a new and additional Drop Box.

The elections van will be retrofitted to serve as a Mobile Vote Center. The Mobile Vote Center will serve isolated communities, like Aromas, Paicines, Panoche, Tres Pinos, and those living on Fairview Road and San Felipe Road.

The amended EAP includes information on prospective vote centers and ballot drop box locations, voting technology, accessibility, language access, voter outreach, community partnerships, budget information, and security to ensure all San Benito County voters can cast their ballot securely and independently.

To view the amended EAP, go to: www.sanbenitocounty-ca-cre.gov.

The Elections Department thanks its community partners and members of the public who participated in the public hearings. Over 30 nonprofits, civic organizations, and community members provided feedback or participated in public hearings.