News Release

Elections Department to manually count Hollister District 2 ballots

Counting is scheduled to end at 6:30 p.m. and restart, if necessary, the next day at 9 a.m.
Elections' courtroom 201 where recounting will take place. Photo by Noe Magaña.
Recount Notice. Photo courtesy of SBC Elections Department.
Information provided by San Benito County Elections Department 

The San Benito County Elections Department announced it is holding a recount for Hollister City Council District 2 beginning Dec. 8 at 12 p.m. at the San Benito County Elections Department Courtroom 201. It is scheduled to end at 6:30 p.m.

Elections officials said if the recount continues it will begin at 9 a.m. the next day.

County Clerk, Registrar of Voters Joe Paul Gonzalez certified the Nov. 8 General Election results on Dec. 2.

The result for Hollister City Council District 2 was as follows:

  • Hani Mayzouni: 320 (15.7%)
  • Sergio Montanez: 178 (8.73%)
  • Rolan Resendiz: 983 (48.23%)
  • Celeste Toledo-Bocanegra: 557 (27.33%)

The release said observers are welcome to join, and to check in at the entrance to the courtroom.

 

BenitoLink Staff