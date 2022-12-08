Elections Department to manually count Hollister District 2 ballots

Counting is scheduled to end at 6:30 p.m. and restart, if necessary, the next day at 9 a.m.

Elections' courtroom 201 where recounting will take place. Photo by Noe Magaña.

Information provided by San Benito County Elections Department

The San Benito County Elections Department announced it is holding a recount for Hollister City Council District 2 beginning Dec. 8 at 12 p.m. at the San Benito County Elections Department Courtroom 201. It is scheduled to end at 6:30 p.m.

Elections officials said if the recount continues it will begin at 9 a.m. the next day.

County Clerk, Registrar of Voters Joe Paul Gonzalez certified the Nov. 8 General Election results on Dec. 2.

The result for Hollister City Council District 2 was as follows:

Hani Mayzouni: 320 (15.7%)

Sergio Montanez: 178 (8.73%)

Rolan Resendiz: 983 (48.23%)

Celeste Toledo-Bocanegra: 557 (27.33%)

The release said observers are welcome to join, and to check in at the entrance to the courtroom.