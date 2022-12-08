Elections Department to manually count Hollister District 2 ballots

Information provided by San Benito County Elections Department
The San Benito County Elections Department announced it is holding a recount for Hollister City Council District 2 beginning Dec. 8 at 12 p.m. at the San Benito County Elections Department Courtroom 201. It is scheduled to end at 6:30 p.m.
Elections officials said if the recount continues it will begin at 9 a.m. the next day.
County Clerk, Registrar of Voters Joe Paul Gonzalez certified the Nov. 8 General Election results on Dec. 2.
The result for Hollister City Council District 2 was as follows:
- Hani Mayzouni: 320 (15.7%)
- Sergio Montanez: 178 (8.73%)
- Rolan Resendiz: 983 (48.23%)
- Celeste Toledo-Bocanegra: 557 (27.33%)
The release said observers are welcome to join, and to check in at the entrance to the courtroom.