Information provided by County of San Benito. Lea este articulo en español aquí.

The Elections Office launches a mechanism to file complaints regarding potential violations of election laws or local regulations. All complaints can be submitted in writing via email or traditional mail to the Elections Department; all complaints will be personally overseen by the County Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters which may be additionally referred to the Office of the District Attorney or Sheriff.

The Elections Department is entrusted with the responsibility of administering and enforcing local election laws, reinforces its commitment to fair and just electoral processes by providing this mechanism. Any concerned person is welcome to submit a complaint to the Elections Office if they suspect or witness an infringement upon election laws or local regulations. The County Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters, Francisco Diaz, personally oversees the examination of every filed complaint, ensuring a meticulous and impartial review.

As per the office policy, all complaints must be submitted in writing and include the full name and address of the complainant. To be considered complete and valid, the complaint should succinctly outline the facts that point to specific violations, clearly identifying each person, committee, group, or entity alleged to have committed the violation.

While citations to the law and regulations are not mandatory, the complaint should be accompanied by relevant documentation supporting the allegations. A complainant’s clear distinction between statements based on the complainant’s personal knowledge and those derived from information and belief is essential, with the latter specifying the source of information.

The Elections Office encourages the use of the downloadable Election Complaint Form, available for submission via email to fdiaz@cosb.us or by traditional mail. The completed form can be sent to: Elections Office Attn: Election Complaint Form 1601 Lana Way Hollister, CA 95023.

In instances where a violation is established, potential outcomes may include issuing compliance reminders through formal correspondence or, if necessary, referring the matter to the Office of the District Attorney or Sheriff, with potential criminal penalties.

The Elections Office remains steadfast in its dedication to upholding the integrity of the electoral process, fostering transparency, and ensuring the public’s trust in our democratic system.