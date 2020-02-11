 Emergency guardrail repairs near Hwy 101/129 junction set for Feb. 11

Repairs needed following a traffic accident last week.

Information provided by Caltrans.

The no. 2 (right) lane of northbound US Highway 101 near the junction with State Route 129 will be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. until noon. Motorists can expect delays not to exceed 10 minutes.

These emergency repairs are necessary following a traffic accident last week, according to a recent release. These repairs will be performed the Caltrans Monterey and Hollister Guardrail Crews.

For traffic updates on other state highways in San Benito County, motorists may call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or visit our District 5 website at https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

Jim Shivers or Colin Jones: (805) 549-3237 or 549-3189

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.