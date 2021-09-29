Emergency rent and utility help available for San Benito County residents

Catholic Charities Diocese of Monterey received a total of $17,041 from the Community Foundation for San Benito County and the Emergency Food and Shelter Program to provide emergency rental assistance services in San Benito County.

A "For Rent" sign posted on the yard of the Westside Estates apartment complex. File photo by Noe Magaña.

Information provided by the Catholic Charities Diocese of Monterey

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Monterey announced the availability of $17,000 for emergency rental assistance to residents of San Benito County impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Catholic Charities recieved $7,041 awarded by the local board of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP), a program from the Federal Emergency Management Assistance (FEMA), and $10,000 from the Community Foundation for San Benito County in partnership with United Way. In addition, Catholic Charities will be providing financial literacy training to those served by this grant.

Angela Di Novella, Executive Director of Catholic Charites Diocese of Monterey stated, “We are grateful to receive these generous grants and partner with the local EFSP board, Community Foundation and United Way of San Benito County to support our neighbors. This funding comes at a critical time when the eviction moratorium is about to expire and many local families are currently facing homelessness because their income was impacted during the pandemic. They will now get a chance to recover and regain their stability.”

San Benito County residents can contact Jocelyn Sanchez, Resource Specialist at 831-649-7379 or [email protected] to schedule a pre-screening for eligibility.