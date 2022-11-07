Emergency responders hold procession for firefighter stationed in SBC

Editor’s note: This article may be updated as more information becomes available. This article was last updated Nov. 7 at 1:55 p.m.

Local emergency responders held a procession to honor CalFire firefighter Kaci Adams, 24, who died Nov. 6 in a solo vehicle accident on Airline Highway near the south San Benito County line.

Adams, who lived in Valencia, was stationed at CalFire BEU Bear Valley Station, San Benito County Sheriffs said.

Capt. Tom Keylon told BenitoLink Adams was the only occupant of the vehicle.

“We stand with our brothers and sisters at CAL FIRE during this difficult time,” the San Benito County’s Sheriff Department said in a social media post.

According to CHP King City, Adams was southbound on Highway 25 just north of Lewis Creek Road on his 2007 Nissan Versa around 10:50 a.m.

“The driver was unable to safely negotiate right curve in the roadway and subsequently went off the east shoulder of the roadway,” the news release said. It added the vehicle became airborne over a fence and that Adams was not wearing a seatbelt.

“Drugs and/or alcohol use do not appear to be suspected in this crash,” the release stated.