Information provided by Emmaus House. Lea este articulo en español aquí.

Now in its eleventh year, “12 Days of Giving” is a community-wide, coordinated effort to support nonprofit organizations providing essential services to San Benito County residents. The 2023 12 Days of Giving campaign begins December 1st and concludes midnight Tuesday December 12th, 2023. Emmaus House is blessed to be one of the essential service nonprofit organizations chosen as a ‘matching funds’ recipient. Together, CASA of San Benito County, Community FoodBank of San Benito County, Emmaus House, Senior Legal Services and Sun Street Centers collaborate in this local holiday tradition, and one that can leverage your gifts through matches provided by very generous sponsor organizations, businesses and individuals.

Your contributions help to give our sheltered families the much-needed daily necessities. However, in addition to that, imagine being displaced from your home and wondering where you are going to get your children that special gift and a holiday dinner? The 12 Days of Giving annual campaign is that answer. Your contributions give a mom and her children, celebration, comfort, smiles, and a sense of normalcy. Emmaus House Mission Statement reads: “Our mission is to provide a safe gateway for a woman’s journey.” Here is a recent quote from a past client. “It started to feel like a new start at a new life. It gave me a new outlook on life filled with enthusiasm. I am now able to focus on being a better mom and giving my children the love, they deserve.”

Your monetary donations have a wonderful opportunity to be matched! This is due to our very generous partner United for San Benito, and local sponsors.

Funds can be mailed, delivered to Emmaus House office 440 San Benito St. 300, Hollister, Ca 95023. Dropped off at the Shelter or Community Foundation Epicenter building. Please note ‘12 Days’ in the memo field to count for the matching funds campaign! Online donations can be accessed at www.emmaushouse.net

Matching funds for the 12 Days of Giving are made possible by our partners United for San Benito County. Campaign sponsors as of this writing are: Anderson Family Foundation, Brent Redmond Transportation and Women’s Club of Hollister. Campaign supporters: DiBuduo & Defendis Insurance, Irma’s Fashion and Mariomac Inc. In-kind media support is provided by BenitoLink.

Every contribution has great impact. Donations may be designated to one or more specific campaign agency, or to be shared across all five.