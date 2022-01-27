Enrollment still open for Gavilan College spring semester

Classes are available in-person and online.

Gavilan College announced the spring semester starts on Jan. 31, and that seats are available in many classes.

Gavilan said classes are offered in a variety of subjects including English, theater, piano, film, video editing, harmony, music history, vocal ensemble and instrumental ensemble. The college also said it offers several career education degrees including cybersecurity, water resource management, construction management, digital media, child development and educational studies and business.

A complete list of spring classes can be found here,

Classes are available in-person and online. The Gavilan College Board of Trustees adopted a policy requiring mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for students enrolling in in-person classes and for employees. To read more about the policy visit here.

Gavilan said new students can qualify to get a two-year degree for free. The program known as Gavilan Promise is open to first time, full-time students who are California residents or have AB 540 status. Visit Gavilan’s website for more details.

Enrollment fees are $46 per unit for California residents.

To get started visit Gavilan’s website here.