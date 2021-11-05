Eric Taylor to run for sheriff in 2022

He also kicks off a new ‘Responsibility Area Program.’

San Benito County Sheriff Eric Taylor, who was appointed to the post in April, said on Nov. 1 he will run for sheriff in the June 2022 election.

“I’m asking for your support so I can keep serving this community,” Taylor said in a video on his personal Facebook account. “I’ve been a part of this community for nearly 20 years working hard to make it a better place.”

Taylor was appointed sheriff by the Board of Supervisors on April 27 and took over the department on June 26 following Darren Thomposon’s retirement. He was sworn in as the 16th sheriff on June 25.

Since joining the department in 2014 as operations captain, Taylor said he has worked on programs to increase community involvement and transparency.

“I’ve transformed the way we respond to mental illness and re-engaged with our partners in the community. I serve on multiple boards and volunteer my time to local schools and organizations,” Taylor said. “I’m confident I have the experience needed to keep San Benito County Sheriff’s Office moving forward.”

In his announcement Taylor said he prioritizes recruiting, hiring and training local residents.

“I only hire persons with high moral character and the heart to do the job for the right reasons,” he said.

On Nov. 3, Taylor announced he was implementing the Responsibility Area Program. The new program assigns 19 deputies as the point of contact for specific areas for school presentations, neighborhood watch and ongoing issues.

“I expect our deputies to connect with you, be present for community events and presentations, and most importantly solve problems,” Taylor said.

The map includes the deputies’ names and contact information.

We need your help. Support local, independent news. BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is committed to this community and providing essential, accurate information to our fellow residents. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s news.