Esperanza Center holds grand opening for new youth drop-in program

A grand opening for a new youth drop-in center at the Esperanza Center is set for Monday, Jan. 6 at 4 p.m. The opening will take place at 562 San Benito Street in downtown Hollister with a short program followed by appetizers and tours of the center.

The new youth drop-in center is aimed at supporting young people ages 14-21, particularly at-risk or systems-involved youth residing in San Benito County. The center is made possible through a partnership between Community Solutions, San Benito County Health and Human Services and San Benito County Behavioral Health.

The focus is to offer a safe space to teach youth life skills, that will be taught in various workshops to show financial responsibility, resume writing, job skills, and other skills needed to be a responsible adult in the community. Community Solutions has also provided upgraded equipment that the youth can use, including a fully-stocked kitchen to make meals, video game consoles, and other furniture and games to make the youth feel welcomed, said Juan Gutierrez-Cervantes with San Benito County Behavioral Health.

“Essentially, Community Solutions is expanding services that are already provided at the Esperanza Center and are able to extend the hours as well,” he said. “There will be peer mentors and case managers available to the youth if they need to talk to someone about any personal issues or need referrals to other services.”