Excessive heat expected weekend of Aug. 14

Information provided by County of San Benito.
San Benito County sent out a heat advisory following the National Weather Service issuing an “Excessive Heat Watch” for the Aug. 14-16.
Heat related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke can occur due to prolonged exposure to hot temperatures. People most vulnerable include those who are spending a significant amount of time outdoors, those without air conditioning, young children, the elderly, and those with chronic ailments, as well as additional societal impacts due to people seeking relief by traveling from hotter inland areas to cooler coastal areas.
Daytime temperatures for inland areas are forecast to range from the mid 90s to 108 degrees Friday through Sunday. The peak of the heat will likely occur Saturday and Sunday, according to the heat advisory. The San Francisco Bay shoreline and Santa Cruz County coast could warm to the mid 80s and lower 90s on Saturday and Sunday. For San Francisco itself, the Downtown/Bayside could warm to the lower 80s while the Pacific coastal side is expected to peak in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Individuals are advised to check with local authorities on potential closures of parks and beaches and be aware of any special requirements for visiting such areas. Overnight lows could range from the upper 50s to mid 60s, and even 70s in the hills, which may limit the amount of typical overnight relief from the heat.