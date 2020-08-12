Excessive heat expected weekend of Aug. 14

Daytime temperatures for inland areas are forecast to range from the mid 90s to 108 degrees Friday through Sunday.

Information provided by County of San Benito.

San Benito County sent out a heat advisory following the National Weather Service issuing an “Excessive Heat Watch” for the Aug. 14-16.

Heat related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke can occur due to prolonged exposure to hot temperatures. People most vulnerable include those who are spending a significant amount of time outdoors, those without air conditioning, young children, the elderly, and those with chronic ailments, as well as additional societal impacts due to people seeking relief by traveling from hotter inland areas to cooler coastal areas.