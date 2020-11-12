Police / Fire

Explosives recovered from abandoned trailer

Sheriff’s Office says two devices contained shrapnel.
Explosives found in an abandoned trailer off Sunnyslope Road. Photo courtesy of the San Benito County Sheriff's Office.
Explosives found in an abandoned trailer off Sunnyslope Road. Photo courtesy of the San Benito County Sheriff's Office.

About 20 improvised explosives were recovered by the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 9. at the 1700 block of Sunnyslope Road in Hollister. 

Capt. Eric Taylor said deputies were dispatched around 10 p.m. to the scene responding to a disturbance, but it turned out that property owners had discovered the explosives while going through an abandoned trailer. 

He said the devices were collected and inspected by the Monterey bomb squad on Nov. 10 to ensure they were disposed of properly.

Photo courtesy of the San Benito County Sheriff's Office.
Photo courtesy of the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office.

 

Taylor said x-rays revealed two of the devices contained shrapnel, pieces of metal that fly out upon detonation. He added that when explosives are modified it becomes a felony for the responsible person and a second felony for the shrapnel component. 

No arrests have been made and the people who were evicted from the property have not been contacted, Taylor said. He added the investigation also involves finding out who else had access to the trailer since September.

 

BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is working around the clock during this time when accurate information is essential. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s news.

Noe Magaña

Noe Magaña is a BenitoLink reporter. He also experiments with videography and photography. A San Benito High School alumnus with a bachelor's in journalism from San Jose State and a Liberal Arts Associate's Degree from Gavilan College. Noe also attended San Jose City College and was the managing editor for the City College Times, the school's newspaper. He also was a reporter and later a copy editor for San Jose State's Spartan Daily.