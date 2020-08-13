Extended nomination period closes for local offices

The extended nomination period for the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election ended on Aug. 12. Several offices had been given extensions from the previous filing deadline of Aug. 7.
Here are the candidates who will be on the Nov. 3 ballot. More information can be found on the San Benito County Elections Office website.
U.S. Congress and State Legislature
U.S. Representative, 20th District
Jimmy Panetta (Incumbent)—United States Representative
Jeff Gorman—Small Business Owner
State Assembly, 30th District
Gregory Swett—Walnut Grower/Trustee
Robert Rivas (Incumbent)—State Assemblymember
San Benito County, Hollister and San Juan Bautista
Supervisor, District 2
Kollin Kosmicki—Journalist
Wayne Norton—Water District Director
Supervisor, District 4 (Short Term)
Robert Gibson—Farmer
Bob Tiffany—Local Business Owner
Keith Snow—Retired Foreman Operator
Mike Mansmith—Business Owner
Dan Valcazar—Small Business Owner
Hollister Mayor
Sal Mora—Mortgage Loan Officer
Ignacio Velazquez (Incumbent)
Hollister City Council District 1
Rick Perez—Small Business Owner
Jose Fernandez—Residential Director
Hollister City Council, District 4
Tim Burns—Community Compliance Manager
Julio Rodriguez—Special Education Paraprofessional
San Juan Bautista City Council (vote for two)
Jackie Morris-Lopez—Physician Assistant
Nicole M Franco—Retired Instructor
Scott Freels—Retired Firefighter
John Freeman (Incumbent)
San Juan Bautista City Clerk
No candidates filed to run for this office.
San Juan Bautista City Treasurer
No candidates filed to run for this office
Education
San Benito County Board of Education, District 1
Elizabeth Zepeda Gonzalez—Nonprofit Administrator
Mary Anne Filice (Incumbent)
Shawn P Herrera—Evangelist Educator
Hollister School District, TA 2
Elizabeth Martinez—Trustee
Leonard JT Espinoza
Hollister School District, TA 4
Rob Bernosky—Chief Financial Officer
Lisa Marks—Communications Project Manager
Water and Health Care Districts
Sunnyslope County Water District (vote for two)
Jerry Buzzetta (Appointed Incumbent)
Andres Builes—Credit Risk Manager
Jim Parker (Appointed Incumbent)
San Benito Health Care District, Zone 1
Jeri Hernandez (Incumbent)
Susan Postigo
San Benito Health Care District, Zone 5
Alberto Arevalo—Quality Control Engineer
Elizabeth Arrizon—Business Owner
Rick Shelton—Health Insurance Broker