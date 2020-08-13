Extended nomination period closes for local offices

Here are the candidates who will be on the Nov. 3 ballot.

The extended nomination period for the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election ended on Aug. 12. Several offices had been given extensions from the previous filing deadline of Aug. 7.

Here are the candidates who will be on the Nov. 3 ballot. More information can be found on the San Benito County Elections Office website.

U.S. Congress and State Legislature

U.S. Representative, 20th District

Jimmy Panetta (Incumbent)—United States Representative

Jeff Gorman—Small Business Owner

State Assembly, 30th District

Gregory Swett—Walnut Grower/Trustee

Robert Rivas (Incumbent)—State Assemblymember

San Benito County, Hollister and San Juan Bautista

Supervisor, District 2

Kollin Kosmicki—Journalist

Wayne Norton—Water District Director

Supervisor, District 4 (Short Term)

Robert Gibson—Farmer

Bob Tiffany—Local Business Owner

Keith Snow—Retired Foreman Operator

Mike Mansmith—Business Owner

Dan Valcazar—Small Business Owner

Hollister Mayor

Sal Mora—Mortgage Loan Officer

Ignacio Velazquez (Incumbent)

Hollister City Council District 1

Rick Perez—Small Business Owner

Jose Fernandez—Residential Director

Hollister City Council, District 4

Tim Burns—Community Compliance Manager

Julio Rodriguez—Special Education Paraprofessional

San Juan Bautista City Council (vote for two)

Jackie Morris-Lopez—Physician Assistant

Nicole M Franco—Retired Instructor

Scott Freels—Retired Firefighter

John Freeman (Incumbent)

San Juan Bautista City Clerk

No candidates filed to run for this office.

San Juan Bautista City Treasurer

No candidates filed to run for this office

Education

San Benito County Board of Education, District 1

Elizabeth Zepeda Gonzalez—Nonprofit Administrator

Mary Anne Filice (Incumbent)

Shawn P Herrera—Evangelist Educator

Hollister School District, TA 2

Elizabeth Martinez—Trustee

Leonard JT Espinoza

Hollister School District, TA 4

Rob Bernosky—Chief Financial Officer

Lisa Marks—Communications Project Manager

Water and Health Care Districts

Sunnyslope County Water District (vote for two)

Jerry Buzzetta (Appointed Incumbent)

Andres Builes—Credit Risk Manager

Jim Parker (Appointed Incumbent)

San Benito Health Care District, Zone 1

Jeri Hernandez (Incumbent)

Susan Postigo

San Benito Health Care District, Zone 5

Alberto Arevalo—Quality Control Engineer

Elizabeth Arrizon—Business Owner

Rick Shelton—Health Insurance Broker