Extra thanks from Chamberlain’s during extraordinary times

Donations to help with increase in payroll, utilities, personal protective equipment and items for foster youth.

This article was contributed by Chamberlain’s Youth Services.

To date, Chamberlain’s Youth Services has raised over $6,000 in donations and couldn’t be more thankful! Most of these generous donations helped with the significant increase in payroll, utilities and PPE. But some of it went toward items to keep the kids living at Chamberlain’s busy, happy and learning such as canvases for creative paint parties, a couple of corn hole boards for fun filled afternoons, and 18 sets of headphones to continue learning, to name just a few. The extra kindness really did make a difference at Chamberlain’s!

Chamberlain’s is grateful to their employee Yvette Cordova, Pinnacle Quilters, Sunnyslope Christian Center, and Sew 4 Love volunteers for the call for reusable face masks! More than 150 adult and child size started pouring in as soon as the call went out. Further, Hollister Cannabis Company and Teknova each donated a box of hand sanitizers. Chamberlain’s received enough for all our staff and children, keeping them safer during this health crisis.

Lastly, Chamberlain’s received even more much needed COVID-19 relief funds through the quick actions of the Community Foundation for San Benito County team. They activated a COVID-19 Relief Fund in order to help the local nonprofits that would be impacted by this global pandemic. By initially allocating $50,000 to this fund plus receiving additional donations from their fund holders and the community at large, the fund reached over $200,000! The foundation sent out a message to all local nonprofits to submit simplified applications asking for financial support needed due to the crisis. Chamberlain’s applied for funding consideration to use towards unplanned payroll expenses. Once shelter-in-place took effect, Chamberlain’s needed to staff nine essential worker shifts at the cottages not normally open during the children’s school year.

“With daily operations turned completely upside down, we had to act fast for the safety and well-being of the youth we serve and our dedicated employees. The grant provided by CFFSBC gave us a fighting chance,” said Executive Director Patrick Ellis.

With the $5,000 awarded by the grant committee, those funds were allocated towards that need. The Board of Directors, the employees and children at Chamberlain’s are very grateful and extend a heart-felt “THANK YOU!” to all involved in the Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief Fund. The kindness during uncertain times has made a difference, not only for Chamberlain’s but many others in San Benito County.