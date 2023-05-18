False alarm places Hollister High on lock down

Police said a technical glitch in the alarm system falsely sent alerts warning of an active shooter on campus.

Hollister High School on the corner of Nash Road and Monterey Street. Photo by Jake Medina.

Hollister Police announced Hollister High had a false alarm of an active shooter on campus.

According to the release, at 12:37 p.m. a technical glitch in the alarm system falsely sent alerts warning of an active shooter on campus. It added police personnel, including administrative, training, code enforcement, investigative and patrol staff, responded to the school’s school resource officer for additional resources. It added the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office also deployed patrol and administrative staff.

“Hollister High School was placed on lock down for a short period of time,” Police said at 1:10 p.m. “The alert was deemed false, Hollister High students and staff are safe and the Hollister Police Department is currently on scene.”

Hollister High said on social media that parents could pick their students up by following the normal protocols for check out.

“Student safety is our number one priority,” the school said.