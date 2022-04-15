Family Easter events in San Benito County

Staying local for Easter this year? Here is a list of Easter events that the whole family can enjoy.
Friday, April 15
Hollister Community-Wide Good Friday
All local churches are invited to this free event.
Venue is ADA accessible. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on.
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Hollister Concerts Event Center, 500 John Smith Road, Hollister
Saturday, April 16
VFW 9242, American Legion Post 69, and VFW Auxiliary Easter Egg Hunt
When: 10:30 a.m.: special needs children in two age groups: 2-6 and 7-10
1 p.m.: all other children in three age groups: 2-4, 5-7 and 8-10
Where: Veterans Memorial Park, 1023 Memorial Drive, Hollister
Gilroy’s 6th Street Studios and Art Center Easter Egg Hunt and Fundraiser at the Farm (Hollister)
Reservations are required. Click here for tickets:
When: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: 495 Caballero Drive, Hollister
Sunday, April 17
Easter Brunch at Ridgemark Golf and Country Club Restaurant
Reservations are required. Call (831) 637-8151 Ext. 3 or email [email protected]
When: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Where: Ridgemark Golf and Country Club Restaurant, 3800 Airline Hwy., Hollister