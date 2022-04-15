Family Easter events in San Benito County

Activities slated Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Members and family from VFW Post 9242, American Legion Post 69 and VFW Auxiliary preparing eggs for Saturday’s egg hunt. Photo courtesy of Maria Spandri.

Staying local for Easter this year? Here is a list of Easter events that the whole family can enjoy.

Friday, April 15

Hollister Community-Wide Good Friday

All local churches are invited to this free event.

Venue is ADA accessible. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on.

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Hollister Concerts Event Center, 500 John Smith Road, Hollister

Saturday, April 16

VFW 9242, American Legion Post 69, and VFW Auxiliary Easter Egg Hunt

When: 10:30 a.m.: special needs children in two age groups: 2-6 and 7-10

1 p.m.: all other children in three age groups: 2-4, 5-7 and 8-10

Where: Veterans Memorial Park, 1023 Memorial Drive, Hollister

Gilroy’s 6th Street Studios and Art Center Easter Egg Hunt and Fundraiser at the Farm (Hollister)

Reservations are required. Click here for tickets:

When: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: 495 Caballero Drive, Hollister

Sunday, April 17

Easter Brunch at Ridgemark Golf and Country Club Restaurant

Reservations are required. Call (831) 637-8151 Ext. 3 or email [email protected]

When: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Ridgemark Golf and Country Club Restaurant, 3800 Airline Hwy., Hollister