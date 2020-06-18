Farm Service Agency County Committee nominations now open

Elections will occur in certain local administrative areas for these members who make important decisions about how federal farm programs are administered locally.

Information provided by the USDA Farm Service Agency.

USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) began accepting nominations for county committee members on June 15. Elections will occur in certain Local Administrative Areas (LAA) for these members who make important decisions about how federal farm programs are administered locally. All nomination forms for the 2020 election must be postmarked or received in the local FSA office by Aug. 1.

“I encourage America’s farmers, ranchers and forest stewards to nominate candidates to lead, serve and represent their community on their county committee,” FSA Administrator Richard Fordyce said. “There’s an increasing need for diverse representation, including underserved producers, which includes beginning, women and minority farmers and ranchers.”

According to a recent release, agricultural producers who participate or cooperate in an FSA program, and reside in the LAA that is up for election this year, may be nominated for candidacy for the county committee. Individuals may nominate themselves or others, and organizations, including those representing beginning, women and minority producers, also may nominate candidates.

Nationwide, more than 7,700 dedicated members of the agricultural community serve on FSA county committees, the release said. The committees are made of three to 11 members and typically meet once a month. Members serve three-year terms. Producers serving on FSA county committees play a critical role in the day-to-day operations of the agency.

Producers should contact their local FSA office today to find out how to get involved in their county’s election. Check with your local USDA service center to see if your LAA is up for election this year. To be considered, a producer must sign an FSA-669A nomination form. The form and other information about FSA county committee elections are available at fsa.usda.gov/elections.

This year, nominations and elections will be held in the following Local Administrative Area (LAA): LAA2 – Outside the city limits of San Benito County Election ballots will be mailed to eligible voters beginning Nov. 2, 2020. Read more to learn about important election dates.

———

El Departamento de Agricultura Federal de los Estados Unidos y FSA, le sugiere que ¡nomine y haga la diferencia!

Comenzando el día 15 de junio hasta el día 1 de agosto, el USDA aceptará nominaciones para candidatos elegibles para servir en los Comités de Condado locales de la Farm Service Agency. Los Comités de Condado de la FSA le dan la oportunidad de comunicarse a los agricultores, a nivel local, sobre el manejo de los programas agrícolas de la agencia en sus comunidades.

Los Comités de Condado son parte integral en la toma de decisiones en la otorgacion de préstamos y pagos para el apoyo a los precios de cosechas; programas de conservación y desastres; y otros asuntos agrícolas importantes.

Este año, las nominaciones y las elecciones se llevarán a cabo en el siguiente Área Administrativa Local (LAA): LAA2 – Fuera de los limites de la ciudad del condado de San Benito Para ser considerado, un productor debe firmar un formulario de nominación FSA-669A. El formulario y otra información sobre las elecciones del comité del condado de FSA están disponibles en fsa.usda.gov/elections. Todos los formularios de nominación para la elección de 2019 deben tener el sello postal o ser recibidos en la oficina local de la FSA antes del 1 de agosto de 2020. Las boletas electorales se enviarán por correo a los votantes elegibles a partir del 2 de noviembre de 2020.

Hágase miembro de su Comité de Condado de la FSA. Para más información, visite su oficina local del USDA ó visítenos en la página electrónica bajo: www.fsa.usda.gov.

¡Nomine, y Haga la Diferencia!