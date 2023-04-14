Farmers’ Market returning to Hollister

Market begins April 19 and runs through Oct. 11.

Information provided by Hollister Downtown Association

The Hollister Downtown Association’s 36th Farmers’ Market season begins April 19 and will run Wednesdays from 3 to 7 p.m. until October 11. This year the Farmers’ Market season is extended and it will now run for 26 weeks. The Farmers’ Market will be located on San Benito St between Fifth St and 7 th St.

Fifteen different local farmers will be providing a wide variety of fruits, vegetables, nuts, flowers and plants. The food court will consist of hot food from local vendors and will bring back local craft good vendors, including confectionary, candles, sauces, soaps, succulents and much more. Local downtown businesses such as restaurants, gift shops, hair salons and clothing stores will be open during the market.

This year’s Farmers’ Market will be featuring more live entertainment from local DJ’s, dance groups,

theater and many more.

For more information on which vendors will be at our Farmers’ Market, please visit our website at

downtownhollister.org/hda-certified-farmers-market.

For more information, please contact the Hollister Downtown Association at 831-636-8406, or via email at [email protected] or visit us at 535 San Benito Street in Hollister.,