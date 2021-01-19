Fatal collision in San Juan Bautista

Law enforcement believe alcohol impairment may have been a factor.

Information provided by California Highway Patrol Hollister-Gilroy Office.

California Highway Patrol recently reported a fatal collision that occurred in San Juan Bautista.

On Jan. 16 at approximately 10:15 p.m. a 33-year-old Jane Doe of San Juan Bautista was driving a 2018 Dodge Charger westbound on San Justo Road, west of Lucy Brown Lane, at an unknown speed in an unincorporated area of San Benito County.

For an unknown reason, Doe allowed the Dodge to veer to the left causing it to travel off the south road edge. The Dodge subsequently collided with a dirt embankment and fence, and then rolled over multiple times. Doe was subsequently ejected from the vehicle, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. Passenger Heather Nicole Tyler, 34 of Los Banos, was taken to Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital.

At this time, it is believed that alcohol impairment may have been a factor in this collision.

For further information, or to provide additional information regarding this collision, contact Officer Uribe, ID 21612, at the Hollister-Gilroy CHP office at (408) 848-2324.